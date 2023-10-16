Johnny Rockets Opens First Location in Iraq

Classic Burger Concept Celebrates Nine International Openings This Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces nine openings for Johnny Rockets. The most recent new opening, in Baghdad, marks the first Iraqi location, and is operated by Alanwar Alarabiya.

Since February, Johnny Rockets has also opened international locations in the following cities: Fortaleza, Brazil, Cumbica International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Santiago, Chile, Lima, Peru, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Talca, Chile, and one ghost kitchen in the United Arab Emirates. Johnny Rockets around the world serve the classic fare that put the brand on the map over 35 years ago, including juicy, made-to-order burgers and hand-spun shakes.

“Johnny Rockets is a timeless concept that we are proud to see succeed across many borders and formats,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We look forward to continued growth in Iraq, where we see the opportunity to capitalize on an impressive customer base.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in more than 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by their commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

The new Johnny Rockets in Baghdad is located in the Alyarmouk neighborhood at The Four Streets, Allay 616, Ste. 17 Bldg. 105 Baghdad, Iraq and is open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. seven days a week. The new location’s menu includes halal-friendly cooked-to-order burgers, indulgent, hand-spun real ice cream shakes, crispy fries, chicken options and more.

For more information on Johnny Rockets, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Smokey Bones, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

