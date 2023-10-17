Acentra Health’s eQSuite and IMEDECS Applications Achieve HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Recertification Demonstrating Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health announced today that its eQSuite and Independent Medical Expert Consulting Services, Inc. (IMEDECS) applications have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. eQSuite is the company's proprietary web-based, HIPAA-compliant care management system, which offers providers an end-to-end solution and strengthens existing capabilities without extensive technology infrastructure investments or long timelines. IMEDECS provides URAC-accredited independent medical review services, including peer review, external appeals, and dispute resolution services to health plans. Both applications span platforms run formerly by Kepro, which merged with CNSI in 2022 to become Acentra Health. The applications were first certified by HITRUST in 2020.



HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s eQSuite environment and IMEDECS applications have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Acentra Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our clients are aware of and concerned about the ever-growing threat to their data security. They understand the importance of working with organizations that are educated on these threats and have taken the necessary steps to ensure they are protected according to the highest standards in the industry,” said Mike Jin, Chief Information Security Officer, Acentra Health. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our clients the highest data protection and information security standards by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year recertification.”

“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Acentra Health takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health, formed by the merger of industry leaders CNSI and Kepro, combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state and federal partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm.

