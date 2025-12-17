Acentra Health Appoints President and Chief Operations Officer Meghan Harris to Its Board of Directors

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced the appointment of Meghan Harris, President and Chief Operations Officer (COO), to its board of directors.

Harris brings over two decades of healthcare quality improvement, strategic operations, and client-focused innovation to the board. As President and COO, she oversees all public and commercial operations, solution development and quality, and contract implementations.

“Meghan’s appointment to the board reflects the significant impact of her strategic insight, strong operational leadership, and deep commitment to our mission,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “Her experience, particularly in integrating clinical and technical services to deliver value for our clients, will continue to strengthen our long-term strategy.”

Throughout her career, Harris has been instrumental in the design and development of client-centric solutions tailored to the unique needs of healthcare clients. Her strong analytical background and commitment to operational excellence have enabled the company to streamline processes and enhance service delivery across its growing portfolio.

Under Harris’ leadership, Acentra Health has retained contracts and experienced year-over-year contract growth. Known for her accessibility to clients, Harris has championed the development of integrated solutions that address emerging healthcare delivery needs and policy priorities.

“It is an honor to join Acentra Health’s board of directors and help guide the company’s continued growth and impact,” said Harris. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to ensure we remain agile, client-focused, and aligned with our mission to improve health outcomes for those we serve.”

Harris earned her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Malone College and her Master of Science degree in statistics from the University of Akron.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

