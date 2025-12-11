Acentra Health Names Patty Obermaier as Chief Growth Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, today announced that former Microsoft executive Patty Obermaier has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer (CGO). In this role, Obermaier will lead the company’s business development, marketing, and product management functions to bring innovative solutions to the healthcare industry’s most pressing challenges.

A distinguished executive with more than three decades of experience driving innovation, growth, and operational excellence across the health, life sciences, and technology sectors, Obermaier brings a proven track record of scaling global technology and services businesses to deliver financial success, execute high-impact transformations, and shape strategic outcomes that create value for organizations and improve the health of the people they serve.

“Throughout her career, Patty has helped numerous companies scale, diversify, and strengthen their market position, experiences that align with Acentra Health’s goal to expand our impact nationwide,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health. “Her professional and personal commitments exemplify her dedication to innovation, excellence, and a deep passion for serving the community, values that support our mission to accelerate better health outcomes.”

Obermaier has held several senior leadership roles at Microsoft, most recently as CGO for Global Health and Life Sciences. In this role, she oversaw growth across a global $12 billion portfolio, led customer engagement strategies, and advanced Microsoft’s innovation agenda in emerging health technologies. She also played a pivotal role in integrating Nuance, Microsoft’s $20 billion acquisition, into the global field organization. Prior to this, she led Microsoft’s U.S. Health and Life Sciences business, where she doubled its growth from $3 billion to $6 billion.

Earlier in her career, Obermaier founded and led Resigility, a consulting firm focused on performance transformation, resiliency, and growth strategies. She also spent more than five years at IQVIA as a senior executive leading the payer, provider, and government market businesses. Prior to that, she held several positions at Unisys.

“I am honored to join Acentra Health during this time of transformation,” said Obermaier. “I am impressed by the company’s dedication to serving our nation’s most vulnerable populations by delivering innovative healthcare solutions that help individuals live healthier lives. The company’s innovation and precision execution are setting new benchmarks in the industry, and I am excited to help contribute to this.”

Obermaier currently serves on the Board of Directors of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) and Applied Information Sciences (AIS). She holds an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

