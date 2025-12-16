Acentra Health Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech100

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, today announced that it has been named to the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)’s Tech100 list. Every year, the NVTC recognizes the region's most innovative tech companies, visionary executives, and trailblazing rising stars who are shaping the future of technology, driving breakthrough solutions, and leading exceptional growth.

“At a time of rapid technological transformation, NVTC’s recognition is especially rewarding,” said Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “Acentra Health has a history of embracing new technologies and intelligently applying them to enhance our solutions and deliver more value to our clients. We are proud to be associated with the many forward-thinking organizations on the Tech100 list.”

Acentra Health envisions a healthcare ecosystem powered by modern technology that helps its clients improve care for beneficiaries nationwide. The company advances this vision through several strategic initiatives:

A unified data platform designed to deliver governed, API-driven data for advanced healthcare analytics, quality measurement, and program integrity. This platform ensures that critical information is accessible and actionable for clients, enabling faster, more informed decisions that improve health outcomes for millions of beneficiaries.

The evoBrix® X modular Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) platform that enables states to deploy new systems with greater speed and efficiency while maintaining the governance and compliance standards required for certification by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Atrezzo, Acentra Health’s AI-enabled clinical platform that unifies utilization management, care/case management, appeals, assessments, and eligibility.

The Safe AI in Medicaid Alliance (SAMA), a public-private partnership working to promote responsible and safe deployment and use of AI solutions in Medicaid agencies.

“We are in a moment of incredible transformation,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “Our region isn’t just keeping pace with change — we’re leading it. The NVTC Tech100 celebrates the people and companies making it happen. From GenAI to quantum, Northern Virginia’s innovators are building what’s needed for the nation and the world. This community doesn’t just imagine the future — it engineers it. Our honorees are transforming industries, inspiring collaboration, and proving that in Northern Virginia, innovation knows no bounds. We’re only at the beginning of witnessing AI’s extraordinary impact on our world.”

The NVTC Tech100 honorees will be celebrated at a dinner this evening.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

NVTC is where the region’s tech community comes together. From bold startups to Fortune 100 giants, NVTC represents 500 members across sectors shaping the future of technology. NVTC drives innovation, fosters connections, and advocates for policies that fuel growth and position Northern Virginia as a global leader in technology. Through its initiatives in cybersecurity, generative AI, cloud computing, and beyond, NVTC empowers the tech community to shape the future. Whether it’s through policy advocacy, peer networks, or industry promotion, NVTC drives innovation that’s transforming the world. Learn more at www.nvtc.org.



