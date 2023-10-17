Rendever Community Impact Study with Vi Senior Living Proves Virtual Reality Drastically Improves Social Health of Seniors

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the Boston-based company redefining the future of aging, in partnership with Vi Senior Living , a leading national developer, owner and operator of high-end continuing care retirement communities, today announce the encouraging results of a community impact study following a year-long collaboration. The research investigated the effectiveness of Rendever’s virtual reality platform on the social health of Vi’s residents.



Conducted at Vi at Bentley Village in Naples, Florida, with a small group of residents, the study showed statistical significance validating the positive impact virtual reality and the adoption of innovative technology can have on the wellbeing of older adults. Eight weeks of using Rendever yielded the following results:

100% of residents significantly improved their overall social network score

83% of residents significantly increased the size of their social network and attended more social events

67% of residents significantly improved their Depression Index score and showed significant improvements in their Quality of Life and Thriving Indices

Residents felt 33% more satisfied with their senior living community and 36% more included in their community

“For those who are curious about how much of an impact immersive technology can have in their communities, this study reveals the non-pharmacological power of Rendever,” said Jennifer Stamps, Director of Research for Rendever. “We saw increases in residents’ memory, their ability to do things for fun and in their feelings about personal freedom. That’s what this chapter of life should be all about – living life to the fullest, staying connected, and overcoming physical, cognitive, or geographical obstacles that may be in your path. Technology is giving older adults a new avenue for adventure and relationship building. Working with Vi Senior Living over the last year was a wonderful experience and it’s both validating and encouraging that our collaboration revealed so many ways in which their residents’ lives changed for the better.”

“We pride ourselves on bringing a people-first experience to our residents. Rendever offers experiences that are unique to each person, which helps us enhance the personal attention we want to give to each person. When we began this study, we saw an immediate change in our residents and knew this was going to have a positive impact. We look forward to additional Vi communities offering Rendever to residents in the future,” said Assistant Vice President of Living Well Tony Galvan.

A subset of Vi at Bentley Village residents participated in bi-weekly Rendever sessions and contributed data through a series of surveys. The senior living community now offers multiple Rendever sessions, three times per week and has expanded the usage to its other communities, Aventura and Scottsdale – Grayhawk.

For more information, please visit www.rendever.com and www.viliving.com .

About Rendever

Rendever is redefining the future of care, empowering the aging process to be more fun, more dynamic, and more socially rich. Founded on the mission to overcome social isolation among older adults through immersive technology and shared experiences, the Boston-based company has developed an ecosystem of virtual reality and web-based platforms to enable community-building among older adults and their caregivers. As an impact-driven organization, Rendever is leading clinical trials with research funded by the NIH and NIA. Rendever is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, two-time TIME Best Invention winner, and a TIME100 Most Influential Company. To learn more, visit www.rendever.com .

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vi Living operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Blending the best of a five-star resort lifestyle with senior living, Vi Senior Living communities provide residents with independent living as well as a continuum of care on-site. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve.