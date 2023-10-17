BUREAU VERITAS - Number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2023

REGULATED INFORMATION

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 17, 2023

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated
by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the
French financial markets authority AMF

Issuer: Bureau Veritas

DateNumber of shares(1)Number of voting rights
30/09/2023453,871,520Theoretical number of voting rights: 624,035,211

Number of exercisable voting rights: 623,772,560

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2023.
                

                

