NFM Lending welcomes Branch Managers Dan Longman and Ken Zorovich

Linthicum, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch led by Branch Managers Dan Longman and Ken Zorovich. Pending licensing finalizations, the branch will be located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s needs.

“Once we started exploring companies, NFM clearly stood out,” said Longman. “Their technology, resources, and systems were second to none. What sealed the deal for us was the people we met behind the scenes. The NFM Family is truly special, and you can tell they take great pride in their work. That attitude was contagious and the reason we decided to join forces with them. We couldn’t be more thrilled with our decision and are ready to get to work for our clients!”

“I am excited to join the team at NFM Lending,” said Zorovich. “I believe in the people behind the scenes, the technology, and their vision. We are prepared to attack the next real estate market and give our clients the best chance to succeed.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Dan, Ken, and their team had no shortage of options, and they chose to come to NFM,” said Managing Director Greg Sher. “Rising tides lift all boats, and this team will surely make us better as an organization. We are excited to be working with these tenured professionals. They are an incredible cultural and production fit.”

Longman and Zorovich are currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.