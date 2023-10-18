PEAK:AIO Celebrates Global Growth and Industry Recognition in the Field of AI, Partnering with 40 Elite Resellers Worldwide

Manchester, England, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a pioneer in software-based AI storage solutions, today announced it has achieved an extensive network of 40 elite resellers, including Aeon Computing, a San Diego based leading designer of highly-integrated HPC, clustered computing, and storage solutions, pointing to the company’s remarkable global growth and ensuing industry accolades. In less than a year, PEAK:AIO has catapulted from a well-regarded player in the UK's AI healthcare and research sector to a globally recognized leader in AI data storage.

PEAK:AIO's innovative software approach to AI data storage has not only earned accolades but has also garnered prestigious invitations. The company has recently been invited to join the exclusive EMC3 consortium, an initiative led by Los Alamos Laboratories and comprised of only 31 members worldwide. This consortium is dedicated to exploring ultra-scale computing architectures, a testament to PEAK:AIO's growing influence in the field of AI.

Mark Klarzynski, founder of PEAK:AIO, saw the unique demands of AI applications and recognized the need for a new era in storage solutions. He commented, "Our success is driven not only by exceptional performance and cost-effectiveness but also by our strategic focus on streamlining software to harness the full potential of modern servers. Our plug-and-forget design empowers clients to concentrate on innovation, free from the complexities of storage administration."

The rise of Generative AI has significantly contributed to PEAK:AIO's global sales growth, with 40 elite resellers actively partnering with the company. These resellers are known for pioneering AI within their respective territories, further solidifying PEAK:AIO's global reach and impact.

"At Aeon Computing, we take immense pride in our expertise and capabilities, which have empowered us to provide cutting-edge high-performance computing solutions to industry leaders worldwide,” said Doug Johnson, Co-Founder, Aeon Computing. “Our commitment extends to identifying gaps in emerging markets, allowing us to stay at the forefront of innovation. With the escalating popularity of GPU solutions, we recognized the demand for new classes of storage technology, and PEAK:AIO has been instrumental in fulfilling this need. Its exceptional performance, encapsulated within a single AEON storage node, aligns seamlessly with the requirements of a substantial portion of AI-centric solutions and various HPC applications."

Klarzynski added, "When launching an AI project, there's a crucial decision to be made: invest an extra $1 million in legacy storage hardware or explore more cost-effective options leaving room to invest more into elements which will improve the workflow, a common example being GPUs and orchestration software. Our growth is driven by listening to AI users and delivering precisely what they require, without imposing development and support costs for features irrelevant to the evolving AI market."

PEAK:AIO's rapid ascent to global recognition underscores the importance of choosing the right AI hardware for specific tasks. In an era where AI professionals seek optimal solutions, PEAK:AIO offers a cost-effective alternative that outperforms legacy storage options, saving organizations both time and resources.

PEAK:AIO continues to thrive and remains dedicated to empowering AI innovators worldwide with cutting-edge, software-driven storage solutions, now through its extensive network of 40 elite resellers.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a leading provider of software-based AI storage solutions, founded by Mark Klarzynski with over 30 years of experience in the software industry. The company is committed to revolutionizing AI data storage, making it accessible and cost-effective for businesses and research teams around the world. PEAK:AIO's innovative approach empowers organizations to harness the full potential of AI without the complexity and high costs associated with legacy storage solutions.

About Aeon Computing

Aeon Computing is based in San Diego, California and has over 55 years of staff experience in high performance computing, enterprise computing architectures, and data storage, with a focus on architecting perfectly suited customer solutions. Their customers include academic, government, and commercial institutions that prefer high performance design over stock solutions.