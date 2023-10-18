3D Cell Culture Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D cell culture industry is poised for significant advancements in the near future, with a growing emphasis on precision medicine, drug discovery, and tissue engineering. This dynamic field is expected to witness increased adoption of sophisticated bioprinting and organ-on-a-chip technologies, enabling researchers to create more physiologically relevant in vitro models. Furthermore, the convergence of artificial intelligence and high-throughput screening techniques will enhance the development of personalized therapies, revolutionizing the treatment of various diseases. With a strong focus on mimicking the complexity of human biology, the 3D cell culture industry is set to play a pivotal role in accelerating the discovery and development of novel therapeutics and regenerative medicine solutions.

3D Cell Culture market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased focus on development of alternatives to animal testing, rising government support and funding for 3D cell culture market and augmented demand for personalized medicine is propelling the market growth of 3D cell culture market.

3D Cell Culture Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emergence of microfluidics-based 3D cell culture Key Market Drivers High focus on developing alternatives to animal testing

3D Cell Culture market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Avantor, Inc.(UU)

REPROCELL Inc. (Japan)

3D Biotek LLC. (US)

S-BIO Vaupell Holdings Inc. (US)

Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (US)

UPM Biomedicals (Finland)

SYNTHECON INCORPORATED (US)

InSphero (Switzerland)

Emulate, Inc. (US)

CN Bio Innovations Ltd. (UK)

SynVivo, Inc. (US)

Kirkstall Ltd. (UK)

Lena Biosciences (US)

TissUse GmbH (Germany)

Cellendes GmbH (Germany)

Greiner Bio-one International GmbH (Germany)

AMSBIO (UK)

MIMETAS B.V.(Netherlands)

Promocell GmbH (Germany)

Nanofiber Solutions (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the 3D cell culture market into the following segments and subsegments:

3D Cell Culture Market, by Product

Scaffold-based 3D Cell Cultures

Scaffold-free 3D Cell Cultures

Microfluidics-based 3D Cell Cultures

Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures

3D Cell Culture Market, by Application

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

3D Cell Culture Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the 3D Cell Culture market include:

3D Cell Culture Product Manufacturers

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Research & Development Companies

Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Corning launched the Elplasia 12K flask featuring a unique microcavity geometry that enables easy spheroid formation, culture, treatment, assessment, and harvest, with approximately 12,000 spheroids of uniform size and shape per flask, generating 125 times more yield than conventional 96-well spheroid plates.

In March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a plasma-like medium, a cell culture medium that mimics the metabolic profile of human plasma, designed to provide researchers with a realistic view of cell growth within the human body.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of 3D Cell Culture Market:

Which are the key players operating in the 3D cell culture market?

Answer: Key players in the 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Avantor Inc. (US).

Which product segment dominates the 3D cell culture market?

Answer: The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market in 2022.

Which application segment dominates the 3D cell culture market?

Answer: The cancer & stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the global 3D cell culture market in 2022.

What is the market for 3D cell culture?

Answer: The global 3D cell culture market size is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2028 from USD 1.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Which are the major factors driving 3D cell culture market?

Answer: Rising adoption of 3D cell culture, increased demand for personalized medicine and increased research funding are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the 3D cell culture market based on product, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall 3D cell culture market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, funding and grants, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, strategic alliances, and acquisitions in the 3D cell culture market

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary “Competitive Leadership Mapping” framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence strategy

