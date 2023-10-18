Zero Hash Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Zero Hash Founder and CEO, Edward Woodford as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. Goldman Sachs selected Edward Woodford from multiple industry CEOs to be honored at the two-day event.

“We’re delighted to recognize Edward Woodford as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023,” said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “Like everyone in this year’s class, Edward has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman’s convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights.”

Edward Woodford is the Founder and CEO of Zero Hash, the leading crypto-as-a-service platform trusted by industry leaders including Stripe, tastytrade, Shift4 and Interactive Brokers. With nearly 200 employees worldwide, Zero Hash has secured over $170M in funding from leading investors including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, NYCA, Struck Capital and Interactive Brokers. Zero Hash has settled over $11 billion in transaction volume for over 2 million end customers. In 2023, Zero Hash was recognized as the 46th fastest-growing private company by Inc 5000.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the Goldman Sachs Entrepreneurship Award,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash is an API-first company and we created a category (crypto-as-a-service) that didn’t exist before. Our mission is to empower access to crypto and web3 and this award is recognition that Zero Hash is pioneering this global innovation movement.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

IBKR is leveraging Zero Hash’s Central Limit Order Book (CLOB), with deep liquidity powered by tier 1 liquidity providers.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

