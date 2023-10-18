Tenable Names Cybersecurity Expert Meg O’Leary Chief Marketing Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced the appointment of Meg O’Leary as chief marketing officer (CMO).



With more than two decades of marketing and communications experience, O’Leary is widely regarded as an expert storyteller who has built powerhouse brands for some of the most respected companies in cybersecurity. Most recently, she served as chief marketing officer at Cybereason, where she and her team positioned the company as an endpoint security leader. She was also chief marketing officer at Capsule8, a pioneer in cloud workload protection, which was acquired by Sophos. O’Leary co-founded InkHouse Marketing+Media, a public relations agency (now part of Berlin-Rosen), where she advised on hundreds of company and product launches, initial public offerings (IPOs), and exits.

At Tenable, O’Leary will lead the company’s global marketing organization, driving brand awareness, messaging and positioning, go-to-market strategy and demand generation for the entire platform.

“Meg is joining Tenable at a pivotal moment where our vision and solutions for unified and proactive cybersecurity align with market needs,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Meg has a track record of building bold narratives which is critical as we continue to differentiate our capabilities.”

“Customers are looking for a partner such as Tenable – one that understands the complexity of their IT infrastructure and cybersecurity needs today and where we’re likely to be in a decade. This company is changing the way organizations reduce their risk and I am eager to play a part in this important market shift,” said O’Leary. “I’m thrilled to join this impressive team and excited to roll up my sleeves to help take the company to the next phase of growth and scale.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .