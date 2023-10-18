Aegion Announces Acquisition of AP Civil Solutions, LLC

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, the leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of AP Civil Solutions, LLC, a full-service water and wastewater maintenance company located in central Florida. AP Civil Solutions will now operate as part of Insituform, an Aegion portfolio company.



Founded in 2016 by Anthony Bosco, AP Civil found its niche offering pipe rehabilitation services for underground sanitary sewer, storm sewer and potable water pipes in Central Florida. Today, AP Civil has grown to become a premier service provider for municipal and Homeowners Association (HOA) clients across Florida.

“We are excited to welcome AP Civil Solutions to the Aegion family and are proud to celebrate our ninth acquisition since 2022,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “The fast-paced growth of our newly formed utility services division means we can better address the challenges of aging water infrastructure with comprehensive solutions that go beyond rehabilitation.”

AP Civil Solutions employees and facilities will remain in place in Florida for the foreseeable future.

“Joining Aegion is a significant step forward for AP Civil Solutions,” said Anthony Bosco, Founder, AP Civil Solutions. “We look forward to leveraging Aegion's resources and expertise to further enhance our offerings and continue delivering top-tier water and wastewater maintenance services."

About Aegion Corporation

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About AP Civil Solutions, LLC

AP Civil Solutions was founded in 2016 by Anthony Bosco to provide pipe rehabilitation services for underground sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water pipes in Central Florida. The company is a premier provider of rehabilitation services for municipal and Homeowners Association (HOA) clients across the state of Florida.

