Flock Safety Launches Innovative Mobile App to Revolutionize Patrol Efficiency and Law Enforcement Fieldwork

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flock Safety, a pioneer in public safety technology, proudly unveiled its newest innovation: the Flock Safety mobile app. In a world where smartphones have become an essential part of an officer’s crime-solving toolbelt, the app promises to revolutionize fieldwork by providing patrol officers and security personnel instant access to vital information.

The Flock Safety platform aims to meet law enforcement wherever they are conducting public safety work, and the Flock Safety app, available on both iOS and Android , is the next step toward that vision. The app consolidates evidence captured on Flock Safety devices, both vehicular and audio, along with investigative capabilities, into a streamlined mobile experience.

“In our pursuit to eliminate crime and build safer communities, the Flock Safety mobile app is purpose-built to empower officers with rapid, reliable information, ensuring they’re consistently a step ahead,” said Abraham Alvarez, VP of Product at Flock Safety.

App Highlights Include:

Real-Time Hot List Alerts : Immediate vehicle and plate images for rapid identification

: Immediate vehicle and plate images for rapid identification Real-Time Audio Detection Alerts : Access crime-related audio clips like gunshots, pinpointing their location for prompt action

Access crime-related audio clips like gunshots, pinpointing their location for prompt action License Plate Lookup : Streamlined access to crucial vehicle information

: Streamlined access to crucial vehicle information Smartwatch Notifications : Essential updates right on the wrist, melding technology with field efficiency

: Essential updates right on the wrist, melding technology with field efficiency Shift Mode & Notifications by Radius : Tailored alerts ensuring officers receive actionable intel pertinent to their location and duty hours

And many more features designed with the officer in mind.

Available today, the Flock Safety app is accessible to all law enforcement and security personnel with a Flock Safety account.

For more information about Flock Safety and their innovative solutions, visit www.flocksafety.com.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution that helps law enforcement work together with cities, businesses and schools to eliminate crime and keep communities safe. Our intelligent platform equips law enforcement with the power of technology at scale to solve more crime and shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

Attachment