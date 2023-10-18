Alpine IQ Announces Improved Integration with 365 Cannabis

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, a leader in data-driven marketing, analytics, and loyalty solutions, is excited to unveil its improved integration with 365 Cannabis, a vertically integrated ERP software solution. This advanced integration simplifies customer-retailer interactions and equips retailers with tools to enhance customer loyalty and amplify sales.



Alpine IQ and 365 Cannabis have partnered to launch a robust 2-way loyalty integration within 365 Cannabis' software. This cutting-edge integration allows retailers to effortlessly enroll loyalty members, link rewards to promotions, and redeem them within the ERP using a single click. The collaboration promises greater operational efficiency, enhanced marketing ROI, and increased revenue.

"365 Cannabis is continuously searching for new ways to improve overall user experience by providing the most innovative technology on the market. We are thrilled to add Alpine IQ as our preferred retail loyalty partner, providing the best-in-class solution for our customers to support their customers," says Jeff Kiehn, CEO of 365 Cannabis.

The collaboration between Alpine IQ and 365 Cannabis delivers a highly intuitive and adaptable interface for managing customer loyalty and crafting personalized shopping experiences for consumers. Both organizations highlight a commitment to data-centric and transparent integration; they support retailers by providing essential tools meeting compliance standards for effective business operations.

Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ, says, “Our collaboration with 365 Cannabis underscores our dedication to offering businesses the best tools to optimize their operations. We’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our users.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers businesses in all industries by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes and industries resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the most extensive suite of tools for marketing, data ops, loyalty, and analytics.

About 365 Cannabis

365 Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis ERP software solution built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform. Combining traditional supply chain management capabilities with cannabis-specific functionality, 365 Cannabis enables cultivators, producers, distributors, and dispensaries to maximize efficiencies and promote growth. Powering hundreds of cannabis operations across the United States, Canada, and internationally, 365 Cannabis is the ERP software of choice. To learn more, visit www.365cannabis.com or call 888-609-6766.