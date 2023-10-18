Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Makes Waves in Southern California With Opening of Newest Location in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its 144th worldwide location in Anaheim, California. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 3150 W. Lincoln Ave., Ste. 140, officially opened its doors on October 17, 2023.

Aqua-Tots Anaheim is owned by siblings and experienced franchise entrepreneurs Annette, Brian, Faraj, and Patrick Tomina, along with business partners Clint Mansour and Caroline Carlson. The group owns additional locations in Costa Mesa, Orange and Tustin, and their new Anaheim school is conveniently located to serve the communities of Anaheim, Cypress, Buena Park, Los Alamitos, Fullerton and Garden Grove.

Spanning an impressive 7,750 square feet, Aqua-Tots Anaheim is equipped with top-of-the-line amenities to provide a safe and enjoyable year-round swimming experience for children four months to 12 years old. In a community of young, active families and within close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the new location is perfectly situated to cater to the needs of Southern Californians.

"We are thrilled to bring Aqua-Tots to Anaheim," said Carlson. "Drowning is the primary cause of death for young children under four, and formal swim lessons can drastically reduce that risk by 88%. We aim to provide exceptional swim, and with our experienced instructors and comprehensive curriculum, we are confident that Aqua-Tots Anaheim will become a beloved destination for families in the area."

Aqua-Tots Anaheim will offer a wide range of swim programs to suit every age and stage. Small group lessons with four students are available for those who prefer a social learning environment, while semi-private lessons provide a more personalized approach with only two students in a class. Additionally, the Special Needs Aquatic Program offers lessons tailored to a child’s special needs and abilities.

Aqua-Tots Anaheim is now open seven days a week, ensuring flexibility for families with busy schedules. For more information about Aqua-Tots Anaheim or to sign up for swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/anaheim or call 714-430-8333.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 140 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

