Virtualware to team up with ART at AWE EU 2023 to showcase the latest advancements in VR

Bilbao, Spain, October 19, 2023.- Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), a European leader in the virtual reality, and the expert for optical tracking and innovative object localization ART, join forces at AWE to present highly accurate VR experiences.



AWE is the largest business-to-business XR event series with the EU event drawing an estimated 2,200 attendees from around the world in enterprise, education & training, gaming, entertainment, retail, and marketing.

The event is a hub for AR, VR, and spatial computing bringing together XR professionals and enthusiasts from 48 countries, with over 250+ speakers, and 100+ exhibitors, covering 11 distinct themes.

Virtualware will be showing off the latest updates on its VR product VIROO; a pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, that makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

One of the latest capabilities released on VIROO 2.4, extends its functionality to the highly accurate tracking systems manufactured by Advanced Realtime Tracking.

Since 1999, ART is one of the leading manufacturers of premium optical motion tracking systems for Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR). The ART tracking system and the ART interaction device Flystick2+ provide accurate and responsive tracking of user movements and interactions.

The collaboration between ART, and Virtualware on VIROO empowers realistic and efficient interaction with tiny UI components embedded in HMIs, providing a remarkable precisionfor VR accurate experiences.

Co-located at booth 241, Vrgineers, a leader in delivering virtual and mixed reality pilot training solutions for professional and military clients, will be presenting XTAL 3 VR headset, a game changer in enhanced pilot training. This VR headset that has been specially designed to provide realistic simulations, based on feedback from pilots and instructors, is also compatible with VIROO.

AWE EU 2023 taking place October 24-25 in Vienna, Austria will be the stage for forging this transforming partnership and advancing the boundaries of AR, VR. The collaboration between leading VR companies is helping to make VR technologies more accessible to businesses and moving the industry forward.





Forward-looking statements

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. (“Virtualware” or the “Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarisedinformation or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.