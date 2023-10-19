BlackRock® Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2023 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly. Unitholders of record of a fund on October 26, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on October 31, 2023.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.047 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.106 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.059 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.032 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.036 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.054 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.080 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.072 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.079 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.084 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.061 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.080 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.073 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.063 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.102 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.105 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.077 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.060 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.044 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.058 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.103 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.058 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.042 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.053 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.115 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.051 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.112 iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB 0.110 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.162 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.088 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.045 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.034 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.070 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.078 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.072 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.077 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.066 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.091 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.069 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.048 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.062 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.060 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.058 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.043 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.052 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.097 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.092 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.067 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.059 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.037 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.057 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.062 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.045 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH 0.087 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT 0.099 iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U 0.072 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.087

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U

Estimated October Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The October cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated

Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.208



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about October 25, 2023, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

