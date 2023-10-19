Embark on an Epic Adventure With the DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together Experience on Roblox's Livetopia

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to be transported into a world of colorful wonder and musical magic as DreamWorks Animation’s new chapter in its blockbuster musical franchise, Trolls Band Together, makes its grand entrance on Roblox in the Livetopia Trolls Band Together Experience brought to life by Super League (Nasdaq: SLE), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms. DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together arrives in sneak previews Nov. 4 and in theaters Nov. 17.



This unprecedented collaboration kicks off with five weeks of non-stop excitement, including an exclusive Trolls listening party that runs until October 19 and features three songs from the film, including the new *NSYNC original jam “Better Place,” *NSYNC’s first new song in more than 20 years. That is followed by the custom Trolls Mount Rageous mini-world experience that launches 10/20, and hosts unique Trolls rides and content and a Trolls-inspired mini-world experience. The Trolls experience will be capped off by a Trolls BroZone concert the week of November 13, leading up to the film's release in theaters. In the film, BroZone, an all-star boy band, is voiced by Justin Timberlake, Troye Sivan, Eric Andre, Kid Cudi and Daveed Diggs. All five characters from BroZone will make their way to Livetopia to host a unique in-experience concert.

Here in Livetopia, players can interact with their favorite Trolls like Poppy and Branch, and explore the Trolls-themed section of the map. Trolls 3D characters will also appear across other Roblox experiences, hoping to captivate millions.

“We are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together via Roblox’s Livetopia. Super League has always been at the forefront of creating immersive experiences, and this unprecedented collaboration allows us to blend the magic of Trolls with the boundless creativity of the Roblox community,” said Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League. “It is not just about entertainment; it’s about forging a new frontier where film and digital experiences coalesce into something truly extraordinary. We invite everyone to join us on this remarkable journey, as we set the stage for a fusion of storytelling, interactive play, and musical delight, leading up to the film's much-anticipated release.”

As a leader in helping brands bring iconic IP to new, immersive digital platforms and as a member of the Roblox Partner Program, Super League will leverage Roblox's immersive ad platform, activating in-experience billboards that lead players to the Trolls-branded world in Livetopia via brand portals, bringing even more visitors to this magical world. In addition, this exciting new initiative is set to feature several top Roblox YouTubers, all enlisted to create exciting branded content.

Join us on this magical adventure, where dreams and music come to life in Roblox's Livetopia, and be sure to check out Trolls Band Together in sneak previews Nov. 4 and in theaters November 17.

ABOUT DREAMWORKS ANIMATION’S TROLLS BAND TOGETHER

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls films—2016’s Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.