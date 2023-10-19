Brilliant Earth Unveils "The Sol Collection" Featuring Camila Morrone As First-Ever Face of Brand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (Nasdaq: BRLT), an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, announced today the launch of its newest collection, "Sol." This collection marks a significant milestone for the Company as it embarks on its first-ever omni-channel national brand campaign, partners with Emmy-nominated actress Camila Morrone, and showcases its jewelry through city "takeovers" in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.



"Today marks an incredible milestone for Brilliant Earth as we launch The Sol Collection," said Brilliant Earth CEO Beth Gerstein. “It's a testament to the strength of our Brand, our growth as a Company, and our steadfast commitment to elevated design, impeccable craftsmanship, and sustainable practices. This collection is a celebration of personal style, and it was amazing to partner with Camila who truly embodies the spirit of the collection.”

The Sol Collection features eight signature pieces crafted with recycled gold, silver, and Beyond Conflict Free diamonds. From shimmering rows of pavé diamonds to options for personalization, the versatile assortment embodies a timeless elegance and sophistication. At the heart of the collection is the Starburst Diamond Bracelet and Ring showcasing Brilliant Earth’s signature bright-cut border and North Star motif that evokes a sense of lightness and elegance. The collection, inspired by the warmth and energy of the sun, features pieces that are timeless, refined, and unmistakably authentic.

"It was an honor to partner with Brilliant Earth on this special campaign, a true celebration of individual style and personality," said Camila Morrone. "Brilliant Earth marries beauty, craftsmanship, and responsibility to create elegant, timeless pieces. There is something to be said about feeling good in the jewelry you're wearing."

The groundbreaking collection is accompanied by Brilliant Earth's national omni-channel campaign, designed to engage customers across a wide range of digital and physical touchpoints. The Brand will make its mark on some of the nation's most iconic cities with widespread takeovers. New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco will be transformed into glittering showcases for The Sol Collection through a massive out-of-home effort, featuring larger-than-life displays of the collection in prime locations, immersing viewers in the joy and radiance of the collection.

Brilliant Earth also collaborated with artist Clym Evernden, fusing the worlds of fine jewelry and artistry to bring the visual narrative of The Sol Collection to life. This unique collaboration aims to add more dimension to the collection, creating an artistic experience around Sol. The collaboration will take customers on a journey through stunning artwork and immersive experiences that will be showcased both online and in select Brilliant Earth showrooms.

“Working with Brilliant Earth has been an inspiring journey,” said Evernden. “Their passion and commitment to sustainability and responsible practices aligns perfectly with my own values. Together, we sought to create a visual narrative that not only showcases the beauty of The Sol Collection but also underscores a true reflection of personal style and celebration of your inner light.”

The Sol Collection debuts on October 19, 2023, and is available on BrilliantEarth.com, and in the Company’s 37 showrooms nationwide.

PRESS CONTACT

Colleen Clarke

Head of Brand, Brilliant Earth

Colleen.Clarke@BrilliantEarth.com

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omni-channel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has more than 35 showrooms and serves customers in over 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit BrilliantEarth.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07af9c8c-8ede-4c8e-a328-3a24b475b41c