Restorative Dentistry Market is Expected to Reach $22.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The restorative dentistry industry is poised for significant growth in the near future as advancements in materials and technologies continue to revolutionize the field. With an aging global population and a growing emphasis on oral health, there is an increasing demand for restorative dental procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and bridges. Moreover, the integration of digital technologies, such as 3D printing and computer-aided design, is enabling more precise and efficient restorative treatments. As the industry evolves, it is expected to provide patients with more aesthetically pleasing and durable solutions, while also offering dentists innovative tools to enhance their practice, ultimately reshaping the landscape of modern dentistry.

Restorative Dentistry market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $22.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures and growing dental tourism in emerging countries, are driving the growth of the market.

Restorative Dentistry Market Scope:

Restorative Dentistry market major players covered in the report, such as:

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

COLTENE Group (Switzerland)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Septodont Holding (France)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik (Germany)

Henry Schein, Inc. (US)

Keystone Dental Inc. (US)

DiaDent (South Korea)

Ultradent Products (US)

Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan)

Brasseler USA (US)

SHOFU INC. (Japan)

SDI Limited (Australia)

Zhermack SpA (Italy)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

BISCO, Inc. (US)

Dental Technologies Inc. (US)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Restorative dentistry market, By Product

Restorative Materials

Implants

Prosthetics Materials

Restorative Equipment

Restorative dentistry market, By Application

Conservative and Endodontics

Implantology

Prosthodontics

Other Applications

Restorative dentistry market, By End User

Dental Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Other End Users

Restorative dentistry market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Restorative Dentistry market include:

Dentists and Dental Specialists: They are the primary healthcare providers who diagnose, treat, and perform restorative dental procedures.

Dental Laboratories: These facilities manufacture dental prosthetics, such as crowns, bridges, and dentures, to be used in restorative treatments.

Dental Implant Manufacturers: Companies that produce dental implants and related materials, such as implant fixtures and abutments, are critical stakeholders in the market.

Dental Material Suppliers: Providers of dental materials, such as ceramics, composites, and alloys, which are essential for various restorative procedures.

Patients: Patients are key stakeholders as they drive demand for restorative dental procedures, seeking solutions for oral health issues and cosmetic concerns.

Dental Insurance Companies: They play a role in the financial aspect of restorative dentistry by offering coverage and influencing treatment choices.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies and regulatory bodies establish guidelines, quality standards, and certifications that impact the restorative dentistry industry.

Dental Associations and Societies: Organizations like the American Dental Association (ADA) provide support, guidelines, and educational resources to dental professionals, impacting the industry.

Research and Development Institutions: Academic institutions and research centers contribute to innovation and advancements in restorative dental materials and techniques.

Dental Equipment Manufacturers: Companies producing dental equipment and technology, such as digital scanners and CAD/CAM systems, are crucial for modern restorative dentistry.

Dental Training and Education Providers: Institutions and organizations offering dental education and training programs are essential for producing skilled professionals in the field.

Investors and Financial Institutions: They provide funding for research, development, and expansion of dental practices and businesses in the restorative dentistry sector.

Patients' Advocacy Groups: These organizations represent patient interests, influencing public awareness, access to dental care, and treatment options.

Dental Product Distributors: Companies that distribute dental products and equipment to dental clinics and laboratories.

These stakeholders collectively shape the dynamics of the restorative dentistry market, impacting treatment options, quality standards, accessibility, and technological advancements within the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Restorative Dentistry Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global restorative dentistry market?

The top market players in the global Restorative dentistry market include are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).

Which are the segments that have been included in this report?

This report has the following main segments In the Restorative dentistry market:

By Product

By Application

By End User

By Region

Which geographical region is dominating in the restorative dentistry market?

The global restorative dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Europe dominated the restorative dentistry market in 2021. Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market, followed by North America. The growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the growing number of group dental practices are the key factors driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.

Which is the leading segment in the restorative dentistry market, by Product?

The prosthetic materials segment accounted for a share of 33% of the restorative dentistry market. The rise in the edentulous population worldwide and the lower cost of dentures (as compared to implants) are driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market.

What is the current size of the global restorative dentistry market?

The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the size of the restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, partnerships, acquisitions and other developments in the market.

To benchmark players within the restorative dentistry market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy.

