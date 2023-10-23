Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 16, 2023 to Friday October 20, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|482,795
|7,313,876,755
|16 October 2023
|530
|12,401.0755
|6,572,570
|17 October 2023
|540
|12,113.1296
|6,541,090
|18 October 2023
|540
|11,842.9815
|6,395,210
|19 October 2023
|540
|11,512.4259
|6,216,710
|20 October 2023
|550
|11,381.8545
|6,260,020
|Total 16-20 October 2023
|2,700
|31,985,600
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,864
|11,846.5424
|33,928,497
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|148,741
|1,853,025,614
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|488,359
|7,379,790,853
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,007,407
|31,694,396,372
|16 October 2023
|2,115
|12,582.3617
|26,611,695
|17 October 2023
|2,156
|12,244.4921
|26,399,125
|18 October 2023
|2,156
|11,974.9652
|25,818,025
|19 October 2023
|2,156
|11,646.2662
|25,109,350
|20 October 2023
|2,194
|11,513.9494
|25,261,605
|Total 16-20 October 2023
|10,777
|129,199,800
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|8,638
|11,988.4360
|103,556,110
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,723
|11,988.4423
|32,644,528
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|591,852
|7,487,854,811
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,029,545
|31,959,796,810
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 229,137 A shares and 961,931 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.78% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, October 23, 2023
