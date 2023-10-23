Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday October 16, 2023 to Friday October 20, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 482,795 7,313,876,755 16 October 2023 530 12,401.0755 6,572,570 17 October 2023 540 12,113.1296 6,541,090 18 October 2023 540 11,842.9815 6,395,210 19 October 2023 540 11,512.4259 6,216,710 20 October 2023 550 11,381.8545 6,260,020 Total 16-20 October 2023 2,700 31,985,600 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,864 11,846.5424 33,928,497 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 148,741 1,853,025,614 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 488,359 7,379,790,853 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,007,407 31,694,396,372 16 October 2023 2,115 12,582.3617 26,611,695 17 October 2023 2,156 12,244.4921 26,399,125 18 October 2023 2,156 11,974.9652 25,818,025 19 October 2023 2,156 11,646.2662 25,109,350 20 October 2023 2,194 11,513.9494 25,261,605 Total 16-20 October 2023 10,777 129,199,800 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,638 11,988.4360 103,556,110 Bought from the Foundation* 2,723 11,988.4423 32,644,528 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 591,852 7,487,854,811 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,029,545 31,959,796,810

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 229,137 A shares and 961,931 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.78% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, October 23, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521



