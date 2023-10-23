USI Insurance Services Expands in Hawaii With the Acquisition of Cavanah Associates, Inc.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Honolulu, Hawaii-based Cavanah Associates, Inc. Founded in 1976, Cavanah Associates is an independent brokerage firm specializing in commercial and personal risk insurance programs. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the new partnership, Cavanah Associates President, Jim Cavanah, shared: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with an established industry leader such as USI, known for their best-in-class resources and industry expertise. Our valued clients throughout Hawaii will continue to benefit from the local, personalized services they have come to expect from Cavanah Associates, and we look forward to introducing them to USI’s expanded suite of innovative solutions and expertise with a continued focus on helping grow and protect their businesses and personal interests.”



USI’s Regional CEO, Chris Prentice, added: “This exciting partnership establishes a new Hawaii-based presence for USI, and we are excited to welcome Jim Cavanah, Chris Laniauskas and the entire team of professionals from Cavanah Associates. We look forward to advancing Cavanah Associates’ longstanding tradition of delivering innovative risk management solutions and expertise to clients leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, a proprietary platform integrating analytics, networked resources and strategic planning to deliver customized solutions with economic impact.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals across more than 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

