Papa Johns Jack-O’-Lantern Pizza Returns

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns is excited to announce the return of its limited time Jack-O’-Lantern pizza. Featuring an iconic pumpkin shape, the Jack-O’-Lantern pizza is a treat that kids of all ages (and kids at heart) are sure to enjoy.



The Jack-O’-Lantern is a thin-crust pizza made with Papa Johns’ signature sauce and topped with delicious a pepperoni smile, and pepperoni and olive eyes. This ultimate spooky day meal is only available in a large and arrives unsliced.

Available only between October 23rd and October 31st for just $16.99.

Treat yourself and order at papajohns.ca

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/031e734a-d707-4468-8eed-c902da48d3bc