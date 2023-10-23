A New Dawn in Retail: VenHub to Unveil the Alpha Smart Store at Sold-out Grand Opening

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- The moment has arrived. Mark your calendars, as Oct. 25, 2023, will go down in history as the day when VenHub shatters the glass ceiling of retail innovation. VenHub is not just launching a product; it is launching the future of retail at its grand opening in Pasadena, California. Imagine the impossible and prepare to experience it. The VenHub Alpha Smart Store will be unveiled for the first time to a sold-out crowd of visionaries, leaders and enthusiasts who are coming from corners of the globe to witness this magical event.



"We've always believed in pushing the envelope," says Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., the proud parent company of VenHub. "With the Alpha Smart Store, we're not just pushing it; we're catapulting it into a different stratosphere altogether. Thank you to all who will be joining us in person to be part of this groundbreaking moment."

The demand has been so overwhelming that the company can’t keep it confined to physical boundaries. Due to an outpouring of interest, VenHub is planning virtual events in November to bring the marvel of the VenHub Alpha Smart Store to screens around the world. But it doesn’t end there. Prepare yourselves for monthly in-person events and group tours of VenHub’s state-of-the-art Pasadena showroom.

For those attending, prepare to be captivated. For those watching from afar, get ready to have your minds expanded. This isn't just a step forward; it's a quantum leap into what retail will look like for future generations.

Ohanessian continued, saying, “When we say this is only the beginning, we mean it. The stage is set, the curtains are about to rise, and the world is about to witness something it has never seen before.”

Are you ready to be part of the future?

Last Call for 15% Stock Bonus

The 15% stock bonus for all investors will expire on Oct. 30, 2023. This is more than a courtesy reminder; it's an invitation to be part of a revolution.

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce.

To learn more:

Company Websites:

www.VenHub.com

invest.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

