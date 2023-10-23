Stellantis Pro One: Commercial Vehicles Reinforced Leadership with Full Line-up Renewal, 2nd Generation Electrification and 100% Connected Vans for Compact, Mid-Size, Large

Unprecedented full van lineup renewal by Stellantis Pro One features world premiere of 12 nameplates across all van segments of Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall

‘Six Brands, One Force’ new vans in all segments (Compact, Mid-Size, Large): New Citroën Berlingo, Jumpy, Jumper; New FIAT Professional Doblò, Scudo, Ducato; New Opel/Vauxhall Combo, Vivaro, Movano; New Peugeot Partner, Expert, Boxer; New Ram ProMaster EV by end of 2023

Zero Emission Priority: 2 nd generation BEV delivering increased range on all models (up to 420 km) and reinforcing existing hydrogen fuel-cell mid-size van offer with hydrogen fuel-cell large van offer (2024), still with no compromise on performance

generation BEV delivering increased range on all models (up to 420 km) and reinforcing existing hydrogen fuel-cell mid-size van offer with hydrogen fuel-cell large van offer (2024), still with no compromise on performance New tech features across the range include: Renewed cockpits New 10-inch infotainment 18 upgraded Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), up to Autonomous Level 2 1OO% connectivity as standard e-PTO (electric Power Take off) innovative solution, enabling usage of the traction battery for conversions

100% of new vans connected by the end of 2023 and over-the-air updates from 2026 onward, enabling the target of delivering €5 billion in connected services revenue as one of seven accretive businesses in Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

AMSTERDAM, October 23, 2023 – With a focus on unparalleled capability, safety and versatility for business and professional customers, Stellantis today unveiled a full range of renewed and electrified compact, mid-size and large commercial vans – 12 vehicles in all – for the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall brands as part of the Pro One strategic offensive for the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business .

Stellantis and its brands are leveraging a full range of advanced electrified propulsion, safety, ADAS and connectivity technologies to provide a stress-free environment for drivers and a reliable business partner to commercial owners.

“This 2nd generation of zero-emission vans, in line with customer expectations and offering increased BEV autonomy, additional fuel-cell offer, 18 ADAS, full connectivity, and innovations such as ‘electric Power Take Off’, will reinforce even further our current leadership in BEV vans and in all van segments,” said Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President, Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

Today, Stellantis is the undisputed leader in zero-emission propulsion in commercial vehicles in Europe, offering both BEV and fuel-cell options. The renewed commercial vehicle lineup brings with it a 2nd generation of zero-emission technologies, including in-house EV battery systems that deliver greater range with no compromise in capability.

The 2nd generation of BEV propulsion gives the new compact vans best-in-class range of up to 330 kilometers (205 miles). In the new mid-size BEV vans, battery packs offer 50 or 75 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy and up to 350 km (224 miles) of range. In the large van segment, a 110-kWh battery delivers best-in-class EV range of up to 420 km (261 miles). Additionally, fast charging at 150 kW will take the large van’s battery from 0 to 80% in less than one hour.

The improvements also extend Stellantis’ leadership in zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion. A 2nd generation of hydrogen fuel-cell power in the mid-size vans, launching in mid-2024, adopts a Stellantis exclusive mid-power system and provides a segment record of up to 400 km (249 miles) of range. Hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion expands to the large vans in 2024 with the mid-power architecture, range up to 500 km (311 miles) and a refill time of five minutes.

Additional technologies include:

Regenerative braking system, activated via steering wheel paddles, taking into account vehicle weight and road dynamics to maximize energy recovery.

A heat pump in BEV compact vans optimizes energy usage in cold and winter conditions to maximize vehicle range.

The driver is the focus of the renewed range of vans including the following technologies:

New generation of human-machine interface (HMI) that enhances productivity and safety. Instrument clusters and center displays are larger and configurable by the driver.

Dynamic Surround Vision uses exterior cameras that provide a wide view around the vehicle, an aid for navigating traffic and crowded streets.

Wireless connectivity, activated when the vehicle is delivered, keeps drivers informed and managers connected with their fleets in real time. It enables available cost-saving service packs such as preventive maintenance, eco-drive coaching, EV routing and charge management. Over-the-air updates let vehicles evolve with their users.

In compact vans, a new Smartphone Station connects to a dedicated app enabling the mobile phone to become a control panel for the vehicle, including interaction with steering wheel buttons, making it a cost-effective way to upgrade the online experience.

In large vans, class-leading Level 2 assisted driving solution via the combination of Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go function, Lane Centering and Traffic Jam Assist. Also, a new generation of the internal combustion engine mates with an 8-speed automatic transmission for improved range and capability.

All-new commercial vans are equipped with full LED headlights for exemplary vision and safety.

“The essence of our customer-centric renewal of our entire van lineup is no compromise – in range, capability, safety and connectivity,” said Luca Marengo, Global Head of Product – Serial Life for the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

A 400V e-Power Take Off (ePTO) brings electrification across the range of commercial vehicles without compromising the vehicle’s payload. The ePTO draws its power from the installed traction battery instead of requiring a separate power source.

The Ram brand commercial vehicle product lineup will be reinvigorated in North America with the upcoming electrified van and pickups, including the Ram ProMaster EV by the end of 2023 and the Ram 1500 REV in late 2024. The future portfolio includes hydrogen fuel-cell technology. Details will be released in the future.

Full details van updates are available from the brands at the following links:

# # #

About Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One is dedicated to leading the global commercial vehicle market with the most efficient portfolio of products, 20,000 dedicated touch points and competitive services, bringing exceptional solutions from the Citroën, FIAT Professional, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall brands to professional customers. One of seven accretive businesses in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis Pro One targets a doubling of revenues, a 40% electric vehicle mix with battery, hydrogen fuel-cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, over-the-air update capabilities for each new vehicle from 2026, a suite of connected services dedicated to improving business customer efficiency, and innovative autonomous solutions. As such, Stellantis Pro One will strongly contribute to achievement of the Dare Forward 2030 objectives to reach a 100% passenger car BEV sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Stellantis Pro One is fully part of the company ambition to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



For more information, contact: Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com Alessandro NARDIZZI +39 338 62 39 046 – alessandro.nardizzi@stellantis.com







communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

Attachment