Parsons Leverages Technical Expertise to Transform Construction Supervision with AI and 360-degree Imagery

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) announced today that it has successfully integrated, streamlined, and scaled artificial intelligence (AI) and 360-degree imagery on multiple mega- and giga-projects across the Middle East.



Working with SEKTOR.build, the company is leveraging the OpenSpace.ai platform for this initiative, combining the latest in technology with advanced construction supervision technologies to improve efficiency throughout the project lifecycle. With more than 30 deployments throughout the Middle East, Parsons continues to lead in the implementation of AI technology in the region.

“Artificial intelligence is leading a transformative revolution in the engineering sector,” said Pierre Santoni, president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, for Parsons. “What sets Parsons’ projects apart is our expertise in deploying the latest technologies, which has enabled a seamless integration of AI and ushered in an era of unprecedented efficiencies and capabilities.”

Parsons' integration of OpenSpace.ai with Building Information Modeling (BIM) provides a value-driven approach that empowers stakeholders with near real-time site imagery. This results in tangible benefits and enhancements such as improved project visibility amongst stakeholders, commercial advancements, quality improvements, stakeholder coordination, and accelerated reporting.

Parsons’ approach to automation frees up human resources to focus on critical project management activities, significantly reducing project timelines and mitigates risk. Additionally, this digital transformation drastically reduces the need for physical travel, lowering the project’s carbon footprint.

These OpenSpace.ai deployments amount to approximately 2.3 square meters or 24 million square feet – more than 400 American football fields of space. Parsons is continuing to evaluate and apply AI technologies across all projects, to usher in a new future for construction management.

To learn more about Parsons’ artificial intelligence capabilities, visit www.parsons.com/ai/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

