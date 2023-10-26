Matcha Market to Surpass USD 7.49 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rise in Specialty Tea Consumption and Increasing Product Diversification | By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Matcha Market had an estimated value of USD 4.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.49 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030”.

Market Overview

Matcha, which translates to "powdered tea" in English, is a type of green tea renowned for its vivid green color, distinct flavor, and a plethora of potential health benefits. It is primarily derived from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, which is also used for producing other types of green tea, black tea, and oolong tea. What sets matcha apart is the meticulous cultivation, harvesting, and preparation process, which results in a finely ground, bright green powder.

Market Analysis

The matcha market has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity in recent years, with consumers across the globe increasingly embracing this vibrant and nutritious powdered green tea. Matcha is celebrated for its impressive health benefits, primarily attributed to its high concentration of antioxidants, particularly catechins. These antioxidants are known to promote overall well-being, boost metabolism, and potentially reduce the risk of chronic diseases. As consumers seek healthier alternatives to traditional beverages, the health-conscious trend fuels the demand for matcha-based products. The versatility of matcha as an ingredient has opened up a world of opportunities in the culinary sphere. Chefs, bakers, and food enthusiasts are incorporating matcha into a wide array of recipes, from matcha lattes to matcha-infused desserts, offering innovative and appealing flavors. The culinary applications of matcha have not only broadened its consumer base but also fueled growth within the food and beverage industry. The globalization of food trends has played a significant role in the market's growth. As international cuisines gain popularity worldwide, matcha has become a cross-cultural ingredient. This globalization has introduced matcha to new demographics, boosting its demand across the globe.

Matcha Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.10 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 7.49 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.8% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Product Type (Regular and Flavored)

(Regular and Flavored) by Form (Powder and Liquid)

(Powder and Liquid) by Nature (Conventional and Organic)

(Conventional and Organic) by Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty store, Foodservice, Online Store, and Others) Key Market Players Ikeda Tea World, AOI Tea Company, Unilever, TATA Consumers products Ltd., Encha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd, Grace & Green, Green Foods, and Marukyu Koyamaen. and other players Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Matcha Market Study

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have established themselves as significant players in the market. These large retail chains offer consumers the convenience of purchasing matcha products alongside their regular grocery shopping. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are widely accessible to consumers, making matcha products more readily available. This accessibility has contributed to a steady rise in matcha sales.

The powder segment of the matcha market encompasses a wide range of products, from traditional matcha tea powders to matcha-flavored culinary ingredients. Matcha powder's versatility in both sweet and savory dishes has expanded its appeal beyond traditional tea consumption. It is used in baking, cooking, and even mixology, making it a versatile ingredient.

Recent Developments

Kataoka & Co., Ltd. is thrilled to introduce a groundbreaking service to all matcha enthusiasts, aptly named "Matcha Direct." This innovative offering sets a new standard in the world of matcha by ensuring that customers receive the freshest, highest-quality matcha directly from the source.

Vancouver, known for its thriving craft beer scene, has just welcomed a fresh addition to its craft brew lineup as Mo Beer Company launches with a unique offering: Mo Matcha Ale. Mo Beer Company, a brainchild of passionate brewers with a penchant for creativity, has been making waves since its recent inception.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The matcha market has witnessed remarkable dynamics in recent years, driven by a confluence of factors that have propelled its growth. Moreover, the expanding consumer base seeking natural, organic, and sustainable food options has fueled the demand for matcha, which is often perceived as a healthier alternative to traditional teas and energy drinks. However, these dynamics are not without their restraints and challenges. One notable restraint is the relatively high cost of matcha compared to other tea varieties, which can deter price-sensitive consumers. The authenticity and quality of matcha products in the market remain a challenge, as subpar or impure matcha can tarnish the reputation of the product. Competition in the market is intensifying, with an influx of new market entrants, making it crucial for established brands to continuously innovate and differentiate themselves. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical factors can pose threats, impacting the availability and cost of matcha products, particularly since matcha is often imported from countries like Japan and China.

Key Regional Developments

Asia-Pacific, particularly Japan, is the historical home of matcha and continues to be a dominant player in the market. Matcha's rich cultural ties to Japan have led to a thriving domestic market, where it's consumed not only as a beverage but also as a key ingredient in traditional confectionery. North America is another key region significantly impacting the matcha market dynamics. In the United States and Canada, matcha has become a symbol of wellness and healthy living, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. In Europe, matcha has gained recognition as a versatile ingredient in both traditional and innovative culinary applications. Matcha-flavored pastries, chocolates, and beverages are gaining popularity across the continent, offering consumers a new twist on familiar tastes.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has accelerated the shift towards online shopping. Consumers seeking convenience, cost savings, and safety during the pandemic have increasingly turned to e-commerce for their purchases. The matcha market has embraced this trend by strengthening its online presence. Matcha retailers have invested in user-friendly e-commerce platforms, ensuring that consumers can easily access and purchase their products. As a result, the market has been able to tap into a wider customer base, mitigating the impact of reduced foot traffic in physical stores. In the face of economic challenges, the market has responded with innovation and diversification. Manufacturers have introduced matcha-infused products across various categories, from confectionery to skincare. These innovations have expanded the market's reach and solidified its presence in the global market.

