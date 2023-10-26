Your Next Favorite Game is Probably Among the Expanse Studios' Top 5 List of 2023 Hits

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for a whirlwind of gaming fun with Expanse Studio's Top 5 games! These aren't just our greatest successes - they're also your next big wins waiting to happen. So, buckle up and let the whirlwind of gaming fun begin!



Swing into Action with Pinata Loca: Your Ticket to a Candy-Filled Paradise!

Dive into a world of sweet surprises as you smash your way to victory in Pinata Loca. With vibrant graphics and exciting gameplay, it's no wonder this game is a player favorite.

Our groundbreaking, new slot, introduces a qualitative shift in slot gaming with the innovative cascading reels mechanism. The game echoes the vibrant culture and festivities of Mexico in a unique gaming experience.

Conquer the Arctic Wins in Wild Icy Fruits!

Brace yourself for frosty fruit sensations in Wild Icy Fruits. This online slot features 5 reels, 4 rows, and 40 fixed paylines set against a winter idyll of snow-covered mountains. Big payouts, scatters, and wilds await as you spin the reels for a chance to win one of three available Jackpots – Mini, Midi, and Mega.

This is our most played classic slot and a game that has stood the test of time. Players must keep matching symbols on the board to progress, but what sets this game apart are the frozen symbols and ice storms that can result in substantial prizes. For those who prefer a slower pace and modest wins, Wild Icy Fruits is the perfect choice.

Embark on a Cultural Odyssey with Pia Premium!

Step into the heart of Native American culture with Pia Premium. Stunning graphics, an impressive RTP of 96.10%, and a minimum bet of just 0.40 EUR make this game a must-try for players of all levels.

This is much more than a game – it is an exciting journey through Native American culture. With a spin on Pia Premium today, there is a massive chance of taking home a massive Progressive Jackpot and enjoying hours of immersive gameplay. Find out why Pia Premium has so easily become Expanse’s big hit.

Experience Luxurious Wins with Titan Roulette Deluxe!

Bet big, spin the wheel, and conquer the roulette table like a true titan in Titan Roulette Deluxe. This refined and enhanced version of the popular online roulette wheel pairs traditional gameplay with exciting new features and an eye-catching layout.

Step Right Up: Big Wins Await in Clown Fever Deluxe!

Enter the zaniest circus show on Earth with Clown Fever Deluxe. This popular game features large multipliers, an intuitive user interface, and an innovative design that will have you feeling like you're watching a real ball in action.

Clown Fever has earned its place as the undisputed leader in terms of popularity, thanks to its large multipliers and potential for big wins, its intuitive user interface, and its innovative design that incorporates the natural descent of a ping-pong ball. Players will feel as though they are watching a real ball in action.

The Expanse adventure has plenty of choices - which adventure will you choose?

