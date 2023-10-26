Apranga Group interim information for the 9 months of 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 231.2 million in 9 months 2023 and increased by 10.7% comparing to corresponding period of 2022.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 15.8 million in the nine months of 2023. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 13.5 million in the same period of 2022.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 31.0 million in the nine months 2023 and increased by 9.5% comparing to corresponding period of 2022.

Considering the actual results, operational plans for 2023 were revised. The Group plans to reach EUR 323 million turnover (including VAT) in 2023, or by 10% higher than 2022 turnover. In 2023, the Group plans to renovate or open 20 stores. The net investment is planned to be about EUR 9 million.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for nine months of 2023, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

