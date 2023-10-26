Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market worth $2.57 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material and Application,” the nonwoven weed control fabric market size was valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.57 Billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the nonwoven weed control fabric market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Competitive Landscape and Key Companies:

Berry Global Inc.; Foshan Rayson Non Woven Co.,LTD; THINH GIA HUY L.A CO., LTD; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Huizhou Jinhaocheng Nonwoven Fabric CO., Ltd.; Qingdao Yihe Nonwovens Co., Ltd.; Guangdong Synwin Non Woven Technology Co., Ltd.; FOSHAN GUIDE TEXTILE CO., LTD.; Fujian kingsda nonwoven co.,Ltd; and Guangzhou Huahao Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. are among the players operating in the global nonwoven weed control fabric market. The global nonwoven weed control fabric market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.

Nonwoven weed control fabric, also known as nonwoven weed barrier, is a type of landscaping fabric that is made from synthetic fibers, such as polypropylene or polyester. It is typically black in color and is designed to be placed on the ground to prevent weeds from growing. Nonwoven weed control fabric is permeable, meaning that it allows water and air to pass through, but it blocks light, which is essential for weed seed germination. Nonwoven weed control fabric is a popular choice for weed control; it is effective, easy to use, and relatively inexpensive. It is also a good option for organic gardeners, as it does not require the use of herbicides.

Nonwoven weed control fabric is breathable, allowing air and water to pass through, ensuring proper soil aeration and moisture retention. This fabric is highly durable and designed to withstand exposure to the elements, making it suitable for long-term use. It is easy to install, reducing the need for ongoing weeding and maintenance efforts, and is used in a variety of settings, from home gardens to large-scale agricultural fields and commercial landscaping projects. It aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible gardening practices, providing an effective solution for maintaining weed-free and well-kept outdoor spaces. As urbanization continues to rise, landscaping projects and the development of residential and commercial properties have expanded. This surge in construction and landscaping has increased the demand for effective and low-maintenance solutions to control weeds while maintaining the aesthetics of green spaces. Nonwoven weed control fabric has proven reliable and efficient in these settings, further contributing to its growing demand. Furthermore, the agriculture sector is another major driver of demand for nonwoven need control fabric. Farmers and growers are constantly seeking ways to enhance crop yields while reducing the competition from weeds. This fabric helps create a weed-free environment around crops, reducing the need for manual weeding and herbicides. Additionally, the fabric’s ability to conserve soil moisture is essential for regions facing water scarcity or drought conditions, further increasing its adoption in agriculture. Furthermore, the fabric’s ease of installation is appealing to both professional landscapers and home gardeners. It minimizes the need for chemical herbicides and significantly reduces labor-intensive weeding and maintenance tasks. The fabric’s applications result in well-organized and neat garden beds and landscaped areas, enhancing overall aesthetics. All these factors are driving the demand for the nonwoven weed control fabric market growth.





The report includes the segmentation of the nonwoven weed control fabric market as follows:



The global nonwoven weed control fabric market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the nonwoven weed control fabric market is segmented into polypropylene, polyester, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of application, the nonwoven weed control fabric market is segmented into, agriculture, landscaping, construction, and others. By geography, the nonwoven weed control fabric market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The North America nonwoven weed control fabric market is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market in Europe is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific nonwoven weed control fabric market is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South & Central America nonwoven weed control fabric market is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nonwoven Weed Control Fabric Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively affected the nonwoven weed control fabric market growth. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has aggravated the situation and declined the growth of various industries. As a result, there was a sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains; many industries faced several challenges owing to the shutdown of national and international boundaries. The COVID-19 pandemic has restrained the import and export of nonwoven weed control fabric in different countries, hampering the nonwoven weed control fabric market growth. The shortage of nonwoven weed control fabric due to the COVID-19 pandemic increased its prices rapidly across the world. However, several companies operating in the manufacturing industries revived their businesses owing to the ease of restrictions. Hence, the demand for nonwoven weed control fabric is rising across the world, especially among the agriculture, landscaping, and construction sectors.





