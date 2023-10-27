Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030 - Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous Potential

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Speech-based segment is estimated at 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Call Centers

With Telehealth Growing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, IVR Systems Emerge as Critical Technology to Enable Services

SMEs Increasingly Rely on Cloud Telephony amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems: An Introduction

Features of Interactive Voice Response System

Advantages of Interactive Voice Response Technology

Types of IVR

Various Use Cases of IVR

Significance of IVR for Small Businesses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Opportunities and Constraints for IVR Systems Market

Analysis by Technology

World Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Touchtone-Based, and Speech-Based

Analysis by End-Use

Competitive Scenario

Select Popular IVR Systems

Select IVR Service Providers

Recent Market Activity

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Notable Trends in the IVR Market

Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR Systems Market

Global Call Centers Market by Deployment (in %) for 2021

Global Call Centers Market by End-Use (in %) for 2021

Tracking Call Center Statistics

Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems

Pandemic Presents Challenging Environment

Improvements in Operational Efficiency: Need of the Hour

American Companies Revamping the Client-Service Operations

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in IVR Systems Market

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in the Contact Centers

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the Contact Centers

Increased Adoption of Chatbots and Simpler Applications

Ensuring Security and Privacy of Data at the Contact Centers

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous Potential for IVR Systems

NLP and NLU Critical IVR Technologies Bringing Change

Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems

Global Public Cloud Services: Percentage Market Share by Service Type for 2020 and 2022

Demand for API based Sophisticated Flexible Systems on the Rise

Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and Scalability of Organizations

Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow

Maximizing Contact Center's Agent Resources with Integrated Inbound IVR Solutions

IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer service

Speech Enabled IVR Becoming the Preferred User Interface

Conversational IVR and Future Trends

IVR Solutions Enhance Services in BFSI Industry

IVR Systems in Banking

Select IVR Applications in the Banking Sector

Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector

COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs

Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Call Center IVR Software for Seamless Patient Experience

The New Normal in Retail Industry Post COVID-19 to Provide Boost to IVR Systems Market

Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 to 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Use of Omni-Channel IVR Systems Gain Momentum

IVR Systems in Utilities

Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 98 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

Agnity Global, Inc.

Bay Talkitec

Ameyo (Drishti Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd.)

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Bitrix, Inc.

Handygo Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Callfire, Inc.

Exotel Techcom Pvt., Ltd.

Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.

IVR Lab

DENWA HOUSOUKYOKU

Evamp & Saanga

8x8

Istonish, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejbtpr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.