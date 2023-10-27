ACM Research Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Range for Third Quarter 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced that its preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $165 million to $168 million. Actual unaudited third quarter 2023 results are subject to the completion of ACM’s quarter end closing procedures and review by ACM’s independent registered public accounting firm. ACM will discuss its full financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and its revenue outlook for the remainder of the year on its earnings call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (9 p.m. China Time).

Today’s release of ACM’s third quarter 2023 preliminary unaudited expected revenue range coincides with the release of unaudited financial results by ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary (ACM Shanghai), to the Shanghai Stock Exchange website [link to China Disclosure]. ACM currently owns an 82.1% equity interest in ACM Shanghai, and a substantial majority of ACM’s consolidated revenue and net income is contributed by ACM Shanghai. The stand-alone financial results of ACM Shanghai are reported in RMB as prepared in accordance with Chinese GAAP, and those results will differ, potentially materially, from ACM’s consolidated revenue and net profit for the period, which will reflect additional financial and operational items and will be prepared in U.S. dollars in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

