Dayna Timmer, PharmD, Receives the 2023 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award from PCCA

Houston, Texas, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Dayna Timmer, PharmD, owner of Mountainside Compounding in Tate, Georgia, as the recipient of the 2023 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award. PCCA Director of Member Engagement Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, FAPC, presented the award to Timmer on Friday, October 27, during PCCA’s ThinkNext: International Seminar 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Established in 2010, this award is given annually to an up-and-coming independent pharmacist and PCCA member who embodies the innovative and sharing nature for which George Roentsch was well-known in the pharmacy compounding community.

“Dayna truly exemplifies the innovative and passionate spirit of George,” Michael said. “Her devotion to patients, coupled with her passion for learning and quest to provide quality compounding services, have benefited her patients, community and the compounding industry.”

Wanting to make a difference in patient care through compounding, Timmer has attended PCCA’s CORE training and multiple online webinars to stay up to date in the ever-evolving world of compounding. She also networks with other compounders and is a part of the PCCA Concierge Compounding program. Based in a state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy that contains hazardous and non-hazardous compounding areas, Timmer’s functional medicine practice offers patient consultations to help patients focus on their health and wellness. She also hosts multiple practitioner educational events and is always willing to share her expertise and knowledge of personalized medicine within her community.

Timmer graduated from Purdue University in Indiana, where she earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree with a minor in Organizational Leadership. After graduating, she worked as a nuclear pharmacist for an independent pharmacy, compounding sterile radiopharmaceuticals and leading continuing education seminars and radiation safety at hospitals and physician groups in the Greenville, South Carolina, area. She transitioned her career to a corporate retail pharmacy, where she was able to do what she loves most: interact with her patients on a personal level. Timmer relocated to Georgia in 2017 with the goal of providing the highest quality compounding services within Pickens, Cherokee and other Georgia counties.

The late George Roentsch, RPh, was the owner and pharmacist of The Apothecary in Keene, New Hampshire, and is fondly remembered for his work, which advanced the art and science of custom-made prescription medications. Roentsch was passionate about pharmacy compounding and generously shared many of his formulas and innovations with fellow compounders.

