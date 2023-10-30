Toggle3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce ​​that Toggle3D.ai Chief Product Officer Dasha Vdovina will present live at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 2nd, 2023.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023

TIME: 12:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/48QBadB



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) (FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations



Toggle3D.ai Investor Relations

Visit the Toggle3D Investor Relations website and sign up for the investor mailing list to receive the latest news, press releases, investor presentations, CEO interviews, financial information and more.

Follow Toggle3D.ai on Social Media

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact(s)

Forward-looking Statements

