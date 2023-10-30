DRiV Becomes First University of the Aftermarket Foundation Emerald Lifetime Trustee

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRiV, Tenneco’s aftermarket business group and a longtime benefactor of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, was recently named the first-ever UAF Emerald Lifetime Trustee. The UAF made the announcement last week, recognizing DRiV’s longtime support of the UAF. This elite designation is reserved for exceptional donors who support the UAF mission at the $1 million level.



As part of the designation, Jeff Koviak, DRiV’s vice president of sales, customer service and sales operations, will continue to represent the company on the UAF board of trustees.

“The DRiV team is proud of our long-term support of the University of the Aftermarket and the thousands of scholarship recipients, benefiting from its program and joining our great automotive aftermarket industry,” said Koviak. “This purposeful investment will help feed our industry’s success for the foreseeable future by strengthening the aftermarket workforce. We hope others will join us in supporting this important organization.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

About the University of the Aftermarket Foundation

Since 1986, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation has funded millions of dollars of scholarships, grants, research and ongoing educational programs to help develop a strong, knowledgeable aftermarket workforce. The foundation encourages industry support, including donations for the purpose of honoring or memorializing individuals or otherwise recognizing special events, to help ensure the continued availability of training and education that strengthen the industry. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, and all contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.UofA-Foundation.org.

CONTACT: Mike Alzamora Director, Communications malzamora@driv.com



