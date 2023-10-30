MedVet Opens MedVet Vancouver, a Brand-New Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Hospital in Greater Portland

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedVet, a leader in emergency and specialty veterinary healthcare, has completed construction for MedVet Vancouver, a brand-new hospital that will provide exceptional 24/7 emergency and specialty care for Southwest Washington and Greater Portland area pets. The new hospital at 2913 NE 72nd Dr., Vancouver, WA, opens on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.



“We are thrilled to open this new hospital and proud of the MedVet Vancouver team who have come together to provide compassionate, expert care to pets in need,” said Dr. Jeff Brourman, MedVet’s Chief Growth Officer. “Our caregivers have been working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to provide the best care from day one as we partner with family veterinarians to serve as an extension of their practices.”

In addition to 24/7 Emergency Medicine services, MedVet Vancouver offers specialty services in Anesthesia & Pain Management, Critical Care, Internal Medicine, Neurology & Neurosurgery, and Surgery. The new location is a state-of-the-art facility offering advanced technology and imaging equipment to ensure quality care including computed tomography (CT), MRI, fluoroscopy, digital radiography, endoscopy, high-flow nasal oxygen, and point-of-care ultrasound.

“MedVet has been Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets for more than 30 years and we are very excited to bring our collaborative care provision to the Vancouver area. Opening MedVet Vancouver makes it easier for pets, their loving families, and the veterinary community to access expert, compassionate care in the Greater Portland, Southwest Washington, and surrounding region,” said Dr. Linda Lehmkuhl, MedVet’s Chief Executive Officer.

The new hospital team includes veterinarians who are experts in the profession bringing years of experience, expertise, and compassion to focus on achieving the best possible patient outcomes. The local team is led by Dr. Raegan Wells, Medical Director, and Ben Blood, Hospital Director.

The team of doctors includes Drs. Andreas Bachelez, Adam Daniell, Kristen Danielson, Chelsea Davis, Lydia Kazmar, Jamie King, Emily Sachs, Casey Sleznikow, Julie Ann Smith, David Sweeney, Amy VanLishout, and Momo Yoshimura. The veterinary team is supported by skilled veterinary technicians, assistants, client service representatives, and operations personnel to ensure the most comprehensive, compassionate care available.

Pet owners can ask their family veterinarian for a referral for specialty care or contact our hospital directly. Emergency services are available 24/7; no appointment is necessary. For more information, visit medvet.com or contact the hospital at 360.839.2704.

About MedVet

MedVet is the leading veterinarian owned and led network of specialty and emergency hospitals and urgent cares dedicated to delivering exceptional care and a deeply supportive experience to pets and their loving families, referring veterinarians, and team members. For more than 30 years, MedVet’s empathetic, insightful, and driven team of expert caregivers has helped the organization grow to be the preferred choice for high quality, compassionate care, proudly serving more than 500,000 patients each year in communities throughout the United States. To learn more about MedVet and its mission of Leading Specialty Healthcare for Pets, visit medvet.com.