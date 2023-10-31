VERSES AI Announces First Genius Beta Partner: NALANTIS, a Next-Gen Language Technology Partner

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (NEO: VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in biologically inspired distributed intelligence, today announced Nalantis as the first participant in a private Genius™ beta program, which aims to advance and redefine AI.



Nalantis is a next-gen language technology company bridging the gap between processing and understanding data. Their solution integrates semantics, linguistics, machine learning and deep learning to foster semantic language representation and the analysis of unstructured text. Nalantis improves the analysis of documents and allows a contextual understanding of text from documents, videos and other sources.

Nalantis is a partner of VERSES in the Flying Forward 2020 project and also part of another EU-funded project SEMCITY, that aims to make regulations universally accessible for civil servants, residents and businesses using AI-powered technologies. The project addresses a market of over 2,500 municipalities in the EU and will enable legal digital services around local, national, and European regulations and legislation.

The private beta program which will initially consist of ten strategic companies, is an example of VERSES AI’s commitment to innovation and is designed to harness the collective expertise of industry leaders. Management believes that the addition of Nalantis to the Genius™ beta program reflects a strategic move to expand the horizons of intelligent software systems.

“The addition of Nalantis to the Genius™ beta program is a milestone for VERSES as they are the first participant we can announce. Additionally, their expertise in natural language processing adds a new dimension to our collaborative efforts and to the advancement of Genius™ capabilities. We are aiming to achieve groundbreaking results as we work together with the goal of shaping the future of AI,” said VERSES CEO and founder Gabriel René.

“Our partnership with VERSES AI has the potential to advance our mutual technologies into a more innovative offering to influence multiple industries including autonomous compliance, human resources management and governmental systems,” said Frank Aernout, CEO of Nalantis.

About VERSES

VERSES AI is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence solutions. Our flagship offering, Genius™, is inspired by natural systems and human cognition. Genius™ can adapt, learn and integrate with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ open spatial web standard P2874. Key features of Genius™ include generalizability, spatial web standards integration, predictive queries, real-time adaptation and an automated computing network. Built on open standards, Genius™ transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Nalantis

Nalantis is a next-gen language technology company. Nalantis developed an artificial intelligence system that enables machines to understand text and natural language. Governments and enterprises implement this technology to build highly intelligent products and solutions with a low-code/no-code approach. Nalantis is also the creator of TAP 3.0, an innovative talent acquisition platform that can be integrated into HR software. Learn more about Nalantis solutions at www.nalantis.com .

