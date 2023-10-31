VITA BREVIS FINE ART AND M&C COMMUNICATIONS JOIN FORCES TO TRANSFORM FAMILY MEMORIES INTO TIMELESS WORKS OF ART

Denver, Colorado, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications , an expert in public and media relations and Brand Protection PR™, announces its new partnership with Colorado-based Vita Brevis Fine Art , a premier fine art portrait studio, one of the top five fine art portrait studios in the country.

Vita Brevis Fine Art , which, by its very definition, translates into "Life is Brief, Art is Forever," is a family-owned business that takes immense pride in creating fine art photography that preserves life’s most precious moments in heirloom portraits. These portraits convey the essence of the subjects as they wish to be known and remembered for generations to come.

M&C Communications will provide strategic public relations counseling, digital content creation, and social media consulting. This exciting alliance allows Vita Brevis Fine Art to gain access to M&C's expertise in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™. M&C Communications boasts a proven track record of assisting businesses in developing effective media relations strategies and crafting compelling content that deeply resonates with their target audience.

"Family is intrinsic to the M&C culture. Representing Vita Brevis, a company that believes in the transformative power of art to create lasting memories for families, is a fantastic match," said Diane Mulligan, President at M&C Communications.

“At Vita Brevis Fine Art, we understand that life's moments are brief, but the emotions and memories they hold can last for generations,” said Kristi Williams, Owner of Vita Brevis Fine Art. “By partnering with the M&C team, we are equipping ourselves with powerful public relations expertise to help us share our story and showcase our compassion for creating lasting legacies that will endure for generations.”

About Vita Brevis Fine Art:

Vita Brevis Fine Art is more than just a family-owned business; it's a labor of love, creativity, and unwavering commitment to preserving life's most precious moments. Founded and operated by the dynamic trio of husband and wife Jay and Kristi Williams, alongside Kristi's brother, Keith, Vita Brevis Fine Art is a testament to the enduring power of photography and the profound impact it can have on our lives. For more information, visit VitaBrevisFineArt.com .

About M&C Communications:

For over 15 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com.