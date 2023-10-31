O2B Kids Belleair- New Location

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids is ecstatic to announce the opening of a new location, O2B Kids Belleair . O2B Kids is the leader in early childhood education, and provides research based instruction to children, starting at age 1 through Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK). O2B Kids is proud to expand their footprint in the Tampa market to 8 open schools with more on the way.



O2B Kids Belleair is currently enrolling children twelve months through preschool. Research shows that these first five years of a child’s life are the most important. The experiences that children will encounter at O2B Kids Belleair will get them Kindergarten Ready and prepare them for a lifetime of learning success! Our classrooms are specifically designed to be engaging and accessible to children 1-5 years old. At O2B Kids Belleair, preschoolers will have access to toys, technology, and tools curated to aid in development and motor skills through play. Our beautiful Play Village (indoor play area) will provide a third place for children to visit daily in addition to their classroom and the shaded outdoor playgrounds, including a natural playspace.

O2B Kids believes that experiences wire the brain. Children will not only be prepared to learn, but taught to be excited at their potential for learning and embrace the joy they experience when they overcome a challenge or complete something for the first time. The job of early childhood educators goes beyond the ABCs and 123s. At O2B Kids Belleair we prepare your child to love learning.

We are also looking to grow our teaching team for this location and others in the market. If you are interested in learning more about our career opportunities, please check out o2bkids.com/careers.

O2B Kids is a rapidly growing company focused on providing high-quality care and early education to children from infancy through school ages, and currently has 58 locations across Minnesota, Alabama, Missouri, Florida and Georgia!

