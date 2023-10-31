Company announcement no. 51 – 23

31 October 2023

NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for Q3 2023



The interim report for Q3 2023 is enclosed.

In connection with publication of the results for Q3 2023, a conference call will be hosted on 1 November 2023 at 10:00 AM CET.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via NTG’s website; investor.ntg.com.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO

+45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com Press:

Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

+45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachments

NTG Interim Report Q3 2023

Attachments