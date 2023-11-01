Rehmann Launches “Power Play” Art Contest in Partnership with Detroit Red Wings

TROY, Mich., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, is pleased to announce its themed art contest, Power Play, in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings. The contest invites participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork focused on dominating on the ice and capitalizing on team strengths.



The contest—the third consecutive art initiative co-managed by Rehmann and the Red Wings—opens for submissions today, November 1, 2023, and closes on February 1, 2024. Contestants will submit their entries virtually for the first round, with finalists invited to deliver their physical artworks for additional consideration. The judging panel will be comprised of Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) executives as well as an outside guest panelist. The winner will be announced on February 22, 2024, and their winning artwork will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena in the heart of The District Detroit.

“The success of the art contest over the past two years underscores the importance of community-centered initiatives and the passion Michiganders have for their NHL team,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. “We are proud to stand with the Detroit Red Wings to bring together Michigan’s communities of artists and sports enthusiasts.”

To enter, artists must submit permissible mediums including drawing, painting, etching, original digital creations and photography 24” by 30” in size. Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality, and the theme of “power play,” which encompasses power, strength and playmaking.

“We are fortunate to have a partner like Rehmann that is as committed as we are to engaging our fans and building stronger community relationships,” said Chris Coffman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Seeing the range of inspiring artwork submitted by fans across the state underlines the love for the Red Wings.”

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four tickets to a Red Wings home game. Artwork will also be published on DetroitRedWings.com

Contestants can find more details on rules and regulations by visiting the contest’s landing page here. To enter, contestants must fill out the submission form on the landing page and will subsequently receive email reminders regarding submission close dates and other contest news.

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,000 associates in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. Through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com.

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents’ Trophies as the NHL’s regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com.