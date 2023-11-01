Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Hit USD 17.85 Billion by 2030 Owing to Increasing Aging Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicated that the Osteoporosis Treatment Market was valued at USD 13.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.85 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% expected during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones, affects millions of people worldwide, especially the elderly and postmenopausal women. Osteoporosis treatment has come a long way, offering various options to enhance bone health and reduce the risk of fractures. Lifestyle modifications, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, prescription medications, monoclonal antibody therapy, anabolic medications, and a balanced diet all play integral roles in managing osteoporosis effectively.

Market Analysis

Raising awareness about osteoporosis and its prevention methods has become a global health priority. Governments, non-profit organizations, and healthcare institutions are actively promoting awareness campaigns to educate the public about the risk factors associated with osteoporosis. Heightened awareness has led to early diagnosis and proactive management, positively impacting the osteoporosis treatment market's growth trajectory. Advancements in medical technology have revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. Cutting-edge technologies, such as Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) scans and advanced bone density measurement devices, have enhanced early detection and monitoring of osteoporosis. These technologies facilitate timely intervention and personalized treatment plans, contributing to the market's expansion. With the elderly population on the rise, the incidence of osteoporosis-related fractures and bone disorders has increased substantially. This demographic shift has amplified the demand for advanced and innovative treatments, leading to significant market growth.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC & Other Players

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 13.05 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 17.85 Bn CAGR CAGR of 4.0% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Osteoporosis Treatment Market Study

As pharmaceutical companies continue to refine Calcitonin-based therapies, the segment is poised for exponential growth. Ongoing studies exploring novel delivery methods, such as nasal sprays and injectables, have opened avenues for personalized and efficient osteoporosis treatment. The Calcitonin segment's potential to revolutionize osteoporosis management is further underscored by its excellent safety profile and minimal side effects, ensuring patient adherence and satisfaction.

Within the vast expanse of osteoporosis treatment modalities, the Injectables segment emerges as a transformative force, reshaping the landscape of patient care. Injectable therapies have redefined the standards of osteoporosis treatment, offering unparalleled precision and efficacy in combating bone density loss and reducing fracture risks.

Recent Developments

Entera Bio has recently announced a pivotal development. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come to an agreement with Entera Bio regarding a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. This trial is specifically designed to provide substantial support for a New Drug Application (NDA) for EB613, a promising candidate developed by Entera Bio.

has recently announced a pivotal development. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has come to an agreement with Entera Bio regarding a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. This trial is specifically designed to provide substantial support for a New Drug Application (NDA) for EB613, a promising candidate developed by Entera Bio. Lupin, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has recently inked a significant agreement with I’rom Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will leverage its expertise in pharmaceutical research and development,while I’rom, a renowned name in the Japanese pharmaceutical landscape, will contribute its deep understanding of the local market and regulatory nuances.

Market Dynamics Analysis

As people age, the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones and increased susceptibility to fractures, significantly rises, leading to an increased demand for effective treatments and medications. Additionally, advancements in medical research and technology have paved the way for innovative therapies, enhancing the overall treatment landscape. However, amidst these opportunities, several challenges and restraints loom large. One of the significant challenges faced by the osteoporosis treatment market is the high cost associated with advanced treatments and medications, limiting their accessibility to a broader population. Moreover, the lack of awareness about osteoporosis in certain regions hampers early diagnosis and treatment initiation. Furthermore, the market faces threats from counterfeit drugs, posing serious risks to patients' health and safety. These dynamics necessitate a concerted effort from healthcare providers, policymakers, and pharmaceutical companies to bridge gaps in awareness, improve affordability, and enhance the overall efficacy of osteoporosis treatments, ensuring a healthier future for millions of people susceptible to this debilitating condition.

Key Regional Developments

North America stands at the forefront of osteoporosis research and treatment innovations. The region benefits from a robust healthcare infrastructure, extensive research investments, and a high prevalence of osteoporosis cases. Pharmaceutical giants and research institutions collaborate here to develop advanced therapeutics, focusing on enhancing bone density and reducing fracture risks. Europe exhibits a holistic approach to osteoporosis treatment, emphasizing prevention, early diagnosis, and comprehensive patient care. Geriatric-focused healthcare systems in countries like Germany and the United Kingdom prioritize osteoporosis management for their aging populations. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a paradigm shift in osteoporosis awareness and treatment accessibility. Increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness campaigns, and a growing geriatric population are driving the demand for osteoporosis treatment market.

Impact of Recession on Osteoporosis Treatment Market Growth

During recessions, individuals often reprioritize their spending, focusing on essential needs such as housing, food, and education. Discretionary spending on healthcare, including the osteoporosis treatment market, might take a backseat. Recognizing these challenges is crucial for policymakers, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies to devise strategies that ensure continuous access to affordable, effective osteoporosis treatments. By addressing these issues collaboratively, it is possible to mitigate the adverse effects of economic downturns on osteoporosis patients, ensuring they receive the care and support they need even in challenging economic times.

