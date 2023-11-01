Post Onepoint announcement communication

Paris, France – November 1st, 2023 – Atos has taken note of the announcement by Onepoint this afternoon [November 1st, 2023]. We welcome Onepoint, a French company well recognized in the digital transformation space, as a new anchor investor of Atos and look forward to a constructive dialogue with them as with all other shareholders of the Group in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Contacts

Investor contact: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders contact: 0805 65 00 75

Media: globalprteam@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Attachment