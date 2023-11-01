Stop & Shop to Donate 21,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Hunger Relief Organizations Across the Northeast through Annual Turkey Express Program

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the launch of its annual Turkey Express program, a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to hunger relief organizations and families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the communities it serves with a focus on fighting hunger, an issue that continues to be prevalent, especially in the wake of the end of COVID-era SNAP food benefits. The recent change has left millions of families questioning how they will put food on the table, while also creating strain on food banks to bridge the gap. According to Feeding America’s latest food bank pulse survey, nearly two-thirds of responding food banks reported an increase in demand for food assistance this past spring.

With many challenged to put food on the table for their families this holiday season, Stop & Shop will deliver 21,500 Thanksgiving turkeys, equaling a total of over 300,000 pounds, to 25 community partners and hunger relief organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program has helped communities put Thanksgiving meals on their tables for over a decade. Shady Brook Farms ® has also generously donated thousands of turkeys this year to amplify Stop & Shop’s efforts to assist its regional partner food banks and other local hunger relief organizations. The donation is part of Shady Brook’s Farm ‘Guide to Good’ campaign, which ensures you have quality turkey and the support you need to pull off your best holiday yet.

“As a neighborhood grocer, we are dedicated to continuing our longstanding tradition of providing a plentiful Thanksgiving meal for those who need it, especially at a time when food insecurity is more prevalent than ever, and the strain on local food banks is only increasing,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We are thankful for their partnership and that of our supplier partner Shady Brook Farms, who has been instrumental in expanding our reach with a generous donation of turkeys and continuing our mission of caring for the communities we proudly serve.”

Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program will kick off with a special salute to veterans, spearheaded by the Stop & Shop Veterans Associate Resource Group, a group of Stop & Shop associates who are veterans or have active duty or veteran relatives, in partnership with Home Base and Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center. The event will include a formal dinner hosted at the Stop & Shop’s Quincy headquarters on November 8th that will feed roughly 50 veterans. After their meal, the veterans will all receive a frozen turkey and Thanksgiving sides to bring home. Turkey Express donation events will continue across the Northeast throughout the month of November with the help of celebrities and surprise guests at Stop & Shop stores, regional food banks, and other community partners.

“Everyone should be able to celebrate this holiday season with family and friends over a meal that includes a turkey as a delicious and nutritious source of protein,” said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Senior Marketing Manager. “We aim to make that possible for as many families as we can through our continued partnership with Stop & Shop and help them root out hunger in their local communities.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s efforts to support hunger relief and to Feed It Forward by giving back to the communities it serves, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose .

