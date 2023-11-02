OSB GROUP PLC - Directorate change

OSB GROUP PLC

Board Changes

OSB GROUP PLC announces the intended retirement of April Talintyre as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

OSB GROUP PLC (“OSB” or the “Group”) today announces that, after more than 11 years with the business, April Talintyre has advised the Board of her intention to retire as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director. The process to appoint her successor, considering both internal and external candidates, will now commence and April will remain in her role until a date to be confirmed to support the transition.

April joined OSB in May 2012 and was appointed to the OSB Board in June 2012. April was previously an Executive Director in the Rothesay Life pensions insurance business of Goldman Sachs and worked for Goldman Sachs International for over 16 years, including as an Executive Director in the Controllers Division in London and New York. April began her career at KPMG LLP in the general audit department. April is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Andy Golding, Chief Executive of OSB, said: “April has been instrumental in shaping and delivering OSB’s strategy over the last 11 years, helping steward OSB through Private Equity ownership into a successful FTSE 250 listed business, as well as playing a key role in the Group’s merger with Charter Court Financial Services in 2019. She has been an excellent and trusted support to me through the years, helping to build one of the UK’s leading specialist lenders. I wish her well for her retirement.”

David Weymouth, Chairman of OSB, said: “I and the Board of OSB would like to sincerely thank April for her exceptional contribution and commitment to the business and I wish her all the best for her retirement.”

April Talintyre, Chief Financial Officer of OSB, said: “It was not an easy decision to retire from OSB after working with a fantastic group of people for so long. However, I know I am leaving the Group in a strong position and in safe hands. I would like to extend my thanks to Andy, the Executive Committee, the Board and all of my other colleagues for their hard work, dedication and support throughout my tenure, and I wish them and OSB all the best for the future.”

This announcement includes inside information for the purposes of the UK version of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2019.

Note

Further announcements regarding April’s leaving date and the appointment of her successor will be made in due course, and a statement concerning particulars of remuneration payments in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 will be released.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of OSB is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. All enquiries should be directed to Investor Relations or Brunswick LLP, contact details below.

Media enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

