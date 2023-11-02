Decisions of extraordinary general assembly

The company convened its extraordinary general assembly today November 2nd 2023 10.00 AM (CEST) at its office address, Lyskær 8A, 2730 Herlev, see company announcement 17/2023 for the full agenda.
In total 10.908.751,00 votes equaling 30,89% of the share capital were represented at the extraordinary general assembly and the following proposals on the agenda was approved:
- To implement a reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of 1.000:1
- To complete a reduction of the Company’s share capital as part of the implementation of the reverse share split
- To elect KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR no. 25 57 81 98) as independent auditor.
- Authorization to the chairman to make all necessary changes in the company’s articles and in all public registrations.
Regarding a full description of the process for the reverse share split at a consolidation ratio of 1.000:1, it will be described in a separate company announcement following this announcement.
Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09
