Beam Global to Host Live-Streamed Tour of Beam Europe

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW) (“Beam Global” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced the Company will host a live-streamed tour of its newly acquired European operations on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. CET. Presented by CEO Desmond Wheatley, the tour is open to registered participants and will include the new Beam Europe office, engineering and manufacturing facilities.

Registration is required at the Tour Beam Europe registration link. Attendance can be live, or, for those who register and cannot attend, a link to the recording will be emailed.

“This tour will give anyone who is interested in Beam Global’s growth the chance to see the extensive and well-equipped facilities which we now own in the largest market for our products in the world,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We will also introduce members of our new European team of engineers and manufacturing experts who are already engaged with our US-based employees in introducing our current and future, patented products to what we believe will be a rapidly growing market for us.”

Expanding Market Reach, Product Development and Capacity

Beam Europe, with 210 employees and long-standing development, engineering, manufacturing and sales expertise, greatly expands market reach, product development and manufacturing capacity to fast-track growth into the European market. Beam Global’s current and future suite of products are ideally suited for deployments in the EU because they require no construction or electrical work, are renewably energized and do not rely on the utility grid for electricity. The facilities, formerly Amiga, are home to one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of streetlights and are well equipped to bring Beam Global’s patented EV Standard™ to market both in Europe and the U.S. The Company also believes the acquisition will increase barriers to entry for future competition and advance Beam Global’s position as a leader in the green economy.

On October 24, 2023, Beam Global closed the acquisition of Europe based Amiga DOO Kraljevo, an established manufacturer of specialized structures and equipment including streetlights, communications and energy infrastructure, whose manufacturing, engineering and sales teams serve municipalities, states and commercial customers in 16 nations. Beam Global views expansion into the European market as a major opportunity for growth. According to Whichcar.com, Europe has approximately 405 million cars compared to approximately 290 million in the U.S. and 319 million in China based on CEIC data. In June of 2022, the European Parliament backed the European Commission’s proposal of zero emissions from new cars and vans by 2035. The EU has committed to reaching net-zero emissions from energy infrastructure by 2050.

