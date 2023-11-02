Colliers Reports Third Quarter Results

Solid growth in high-value recurring services

Market conditions continue to impact transactions

Third quarter and year to date operating highlights:



Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,056.0 $ 1,108.3 $ 3,100.0 $ 3,237.1 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 144.9 145.1 396.6 427.8 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.19 1.41 3.36 4.69 GAAP operating earnings 70.9 84.0 168.3 228.7 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 0.53 0.27 (0.04 ) 0.54



TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $1.06 billion, down 5% (6% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $144.9 million, flat (down 1% in local currency) versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.19, relative to $1.41 in the prior year quarter, impacted by higher interest expense. Third quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.02 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $70.9 million as compared to $84.0 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.53 versus $0.27 in the prior year. The third quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share would have been approximately $0.02 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues were $3.10 billion, down 4% (4% in local currency), adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $396.6 million, down 7% (7% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $3.36, relative to $4.69 in the prior year period. Changes in foreign exchange rates did not impact adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The GAAP operating earnings were $168.3 million as compared to $228.7 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.04 as compared to earnings per share of $0.54 in the prior year period. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP diluted net loss per share would have been approximately $0.01 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“During the third quarter, Colliers delivered significant growth in our high-value recurring service lines, with a 12% increase in Outsourcing & Advisory and a robust 23% increase in Investment Management. Our proven business model, with a diverse array of high-value recurring revenues, has demonstrated its resilience. Approximately 70% of our earnings now come from recurring services, which bolsters our ability to navigate through market fluctuations, including the current disruptions affecting our transactional business,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

"Since the release of our second quarter report on August 2, 2023, we've seen further declines in transaction velocity due to market-driven factors such as rising interest rates, stricter credit conditions, and continued uncertainty regarding tenants' plans for return-to-office. As a result, we’ve revised our outlook for the seasonally strongest fourth quarter to take a more conservative stance. Capital Markets and Leasing are truly essential services for investors, owners, and occupiers of real estate assets. They may be temporarily impacted right now but they will rebound once the market stabilizes, potentially as early as the second half of 2024.”

“Our nearly 30-year track record of performance demonstrates our success and dedication to delivering shareholder value. We remain committed to creating meaningful value for our shareholders by continuing to grow our core business, expanding into new high-value recurring services, and seeking out strategic opportunities, especially during times like these,” he concluded.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

(in thousands of US$) Three months ended

September 30 Change

in US$

% Change

in LC

% Nine months ended

September 30 Change

in US$

% Change

in LC

% (LC = local currency) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Outsourcing & Advisory $ 527,241 $ 462,834 14 % 12 % $ 1,501,749 $ 1,353,244 11 % 12 % Investment Management (1) 118,717 96,070 24 % 23 % 358,323 257,574 39 % 39 % Leasing 249,781 273,714 -9 % -9 % 744,852 788,382 -6 % -5 % Capital Markets 160,293 275,706 -42 % -42 % 495,049 837,882 -41 % -40 % Total revenues $ 1,056,032 $ 1,108,324 -5 % -6 % $ 3,099,973 $ 3,237,082 -4 % -4 % (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through carried interest, were up 22% and 55% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.



For the third quarter, consolidated revenues decreased 6% on a local currency basis on a market-driven transaction slowdown in Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing partly offset by solid growth in Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies declined 10% (note 3) versus the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, consolidated revenues decreased 4% on a local currency basis. Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing declined in line with macroeconomic conditions while Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory were up strongly. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were down 10% (note 3).

Segmented Third Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $619.3 million down 11% (11% in local currency) versus $695.1 million in the comparative prior year quarter. The decline was attributable to lower market driven transaction activity, primarily in Capital Markets and, to a lesser extent, Leasing. Outsourcing & Advisory revenues were up, driven by internal growth in Engineering & Design, Project Management and Property Management as well as the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.6 million, up 3% (2% in local currency) relative to the prior year quarter based upon service mix, cost controls and the favourable impact from recent acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $42.0 million, relative to $59.9 million in the prior year quarter and were primarily impacted by changes in non-cash gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $174.0 million, up 6% (down 2% in local currency) compared to $164.2 million in the prior year quarter. The local currency decline was primarily attributable to significantly lower Capital Markets activity, particularly in Germany and the Nordics, mostly offset by higher Outsourcing & Advisory revenues (including recent acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA was $7.6 million, down 43% (51% in local currency) compared to $13.3 million in the prior year quarter, attributable to the reduction in higher-margin Capital Markets revenues across the region. The GAAP operating earnings were $6.7 million compared to $6.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $143.9 million compared to $152.8 million in the prior year quarter, down 6% (3% in local currency), driven by lower Capital Markets activity, partly offset by recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, down 25% (22% in local currency) primarily on changes in service mix. GAAP operating earnings were $12.1 million, versus $17.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues were $118.7 million compared to $96.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 24% (23% in local currency). Passthrough revenues (from historical carried interest) were $0.6 million versus nil in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of carried interest, revenue was up 23% (22% in local currency) driven by both acquisitions and management fee growth from increased assets under management (“AUM”). Adjusted EBITDA was $55.2 million, up 50% (49% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter. GAAP operating earnings were $20.4 million in the quarter, versus $19.5 million in the prior year quarter. AUM were $98.5 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared to $97.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $2.3 million in the third quarter, relative to earnings of $7.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to foreign exchange gains in the prior year period. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $10.3 million relative to $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Outlook for 2023

Since the Company’s previous report, further declines in transaction velocity have occurred and accordingly the outlook has been revised to adapt to this more challenging environment. For the seasonally strongest fourth quarter, the Company now expects Capital Markets and Leasing revenues to be down relative to the prior year quarter. The Company continues to expect robust growth (including the impact of recent acquisitions) in its high value recurring service lines, Investment Management and Outsourcing & Advisory. The Investment Management fundraising environment is also expected to remain challenging through the remainder of the year but should improve in 2024.

The favourable impact of cost control measures across the Company is expected to continue, mitigating lower transaction activity. Adjusted EPS is expected to be impacted by increased interest expense as well as a larger proportion of earnings generated from non-wholly owned operations.

The outlook for 2023, including the impact of acquisitions completed to date, is as follows:

Outlook for 2023 Measure 2022 Revised Prior Revenue $4.5 billion $4.3 billion - $4.4 billion $4.4 billion - $4.6 billion AEBITDA $630.5 million $580 million - $610 million $670 million - $720 million AEPS $6.99 $5.10 - $5.50 $6.70 - $7.50

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geopolitical and related factors.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate and real asset values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average capitalization rates across different asset types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize employees; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers’ compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company’s Canadian dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and UK pound sterling denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of pandemics on client demand for the Company’s services, the ability of the Company to deliver its services and the health and productivity of its employees; the impact of global climate change; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities, war and terrorism on the Company’s operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate investment management and mortgage banking licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company’s other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com ). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 29,376 $ 44,524 $ 63,470 $ 132,572 Income tax 18,096 25,097 38,112 70,034 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (801 ) 874 (5,007 ) (3,316 ) Interest expense, net 24,228 13,535 71,730 29,424 Operating earnings 70,899 84,030 168,305 228,714 Loss on disposal of operations - 318 2,282 27,358 Depreciation and amortization 51,163 45,142 151,449 125,879 Gains attributable to MSRs (3,199 ) (16,391 ) (12,286 ) (24,214 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 685 755 4,371 4,821 Acquisition-related items 15,366 26,290 53,502 50,738 Restructuring costs 4,485 191 12,266 462 Stock-based compensation expense 5,513 4,730 16,726 14,081 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,912 $ 145,065 $ 396,615 $ 427,839

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the “if-converted” method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Similar to GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020 and fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation for all periods where the Convertible Notes were outstanding.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 29,376 $ 44,524 $ 63,470 $ 132,572 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (14,210 ) (17,375 ) (38,967 ) (37,697 ) Interest on Convertible Notes - 2,300 2,861 6,900 Loss on disposal of operations - 318 2,282 27,358 Amortization of intangible assets 37,486 32,760 111,659 89,630 Gains attributable to MSRs (3,199 ) (16,391 ) (12,286 ) (24,214 ) Acquisition-related items 15,366 26,290 53,502 50,738 Restructuring costs 4,485 191 12,266 462 Stock-based compensation expense 5,513 4,730 16,726 14,081 Income tax on adjustments (11,853 ) (6,341 ) (35,046 ) (22,651 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (6,207 ) (3,519 ) (17,133 ) (11,458 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 56,757 $ 67,487 $ 159,334 $ 225,721 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ 0.53 $ 0.25 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.49 Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax - 0.04 0.04 0.11 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (0.21 ) 0.32 0.56 1.48 Loss on disposal of operations - - 0.05 0.56 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.49 0.42 1.45 1.13 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.04 ) (0.19 ) (0.15 ) (0.28 ) Acquisition-related items 0.26 0.49 0.97 0.94 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.07 - 0.19 - Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.09 0.08 0.29 0.26 Adjusted EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.41 $ 3.36 $ 4.69 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 47,549 47,743 47,480 48,121 (1) Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay of dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 42,153 $ 76,840 $ 8,558 $ (171,470 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid 35,655 8,129 38,646 68,939 Purchase of fixed assets (19,349 ) (18,391 ) (60,411 ) (41,807 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 31,896 88,627 91,207 345,056 Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (16,702 ) (13,179 ) (67,822 ) (54,733 ) Free cash flow $ 73,653 $ 142,026 $ 10,178 $ 145,985

4. Local currency revenue and AEBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and AEBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

5. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management service lines. Both these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,056,032 $ 1,108,324 $ 3,099,973 $ 3,237,082 Cost of revenues 638,659 682,585 1,865,569 2,017,440 Selling, general and administrative expenses 279,945 269,959 858,866 786,953 Depreciation 13,677 12,382 39,790 36,249 Amortization of intangible assets 37,486 32,760 111,659 89,630 Acquisition-related items (1) 15,366 26,290 53,502 50,738 Loss on disposal of operations - 318 2,282 27,358 Operating earnings 70,899 84,030 168,305 228,714 Interest expense, net 24,228 13,535 71,730 29,424 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (685 ) (755 ) (4,371 ) (4,821 ) Other income (116 ) 1,629 (636 ) 1,505 Earnings before income tax 47,472 69,621 101,582 202,606 Income tax 18,096 25,097 38,112 70,034 Net earnings 29,376 44,524 63,470 132,572 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 14,210 17,375 38,967 37,697 Non-controlling interest redemption increment (9,947 ) 15,121 26,393 71,126 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 25,113 $ 12,028 $ (1,890 ) $ 23,749 Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.28 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.55 Diluted (2) $ 0.53 $ 0.27 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.54 Adjusted EPS (3) $ 1.19 $ 1.41 $ 3.36 $ 4.69 Weighted average common shares (thousands)



Basic 47,206 43,283 45,122 43,558



Diluted 47,549 43,770 45,504 44,147

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.

(2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020 and fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method was anti-dilutive for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

(3) See definition and reconciliation above.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) September 30, December 31, September 30, (unaudited) 2023 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,600 $ 173,661 $ 190,520 Restricted cash (1) 69,991 25,381 24,920 Accounts receivable and contract assets 688,306 669,803 557,254 Warehouse receivables (2) 54,957 29,623 103,855 Prepaids and other assets 294,631 269,605 281,763 Real estate assets held for sale 42,081 45,353 209,906 Current assets 1,318,566 1,213,426 1,368,218 Other non-current assets 196,669 166,726 150,619 Fixed assets 186,346 164,493 147,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 361,408 341,623 335,072 Deferred tax assets, net 62,781 63,460 67,735 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,114,120 3,148,449 2,492,188 Total assets $ 5,239,890 $ 5,098,177 $ 4,561,649 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,009,426 $ 1,128,754 $ 939,075 Other current liabilities 88,221 100,840 87,176 Long-term debt - current 3,976 1,360 2,782 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 48,309 24,286 96,420 Operating lease liabilities - current 88,568 84,989 79,530 Liabilities related to real estate assets held for sale - 1,353 120,834 Current liabilities 1,238,500 1,341,582 1,325,817 Long-term debt - non-current 1,638,650 1,437,739 1,149,483 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 343,790 322,496 318,563 Other liabilities 151,650 139,392 133,774 Deferred tax liabilities, net 40,334 57,754 57,107 Convertible notes - 226,534 226,199 Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,073,379 1,079,306 869,408 Shareholders' equity 753,587 493,374 481,298 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,239,890 $ 5,098,177 $ 4,561,649 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,642,626 $ 1,439,099 $ 1,152,265 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,474,026 1,265,438 961,745 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 2.4 1.8 1.5

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 29,376 $ 44,524 $ 63,470 $ 132,572 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 51,163 45,142 151,449 125,879 Loss on disposal of operations - 318 2,282 27,358 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (3,199 ) (16,391 ) (12,286 ) (24,214 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (2,887 ) (3,264 ) (10,913 ) (14,818 ) Deferred income tax 1,458 (5,005 ) (20,446 ) (16,198 ) Other 28,555 42,413 95,076 83,042 104,466 107,737 268,632 313,621 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (76,551 ) (78,228 ) (133,276 ) (416,155 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,539 ) 857 (6,082 ) (8,489 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 28,442 44,593 (125,188 ) (163,642 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (35,655 ) (8,129 ) (38,646 ) (68,939 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 4,964 4,646 14,034 20,917 Sales to AR Facility, net 23,026 5,364 29,084 151,217 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 42,153 76,840 8,558 (171,470 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,597 ) (213,491 ) (61,295 ) (594,089 ) Purchases of fixed assets (19,349 ) (18,391 ) (60,411 ) (41,807 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets (8,989 ) - (49,565 ) (117,042 ) Proceeds from sale of held for sale real estate assets 6,369 - 50,369 48,505 Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 31,896 88,627 91,207 345,056 Other investing activities (18,253 ) (12,422 ) (47,796 ) (44,069 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,923 ) (155,677 ) (77,491 ) (403,446 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (9,843 ) 137,635 209,825 675,041 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (8,256 ) 2,124 (24,589 ) (31,433 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (7,077 ) (6,492 ) (13,517 ) (13,100 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (16,702 ) (13,179 ) (67,822 ) (54,733 ) Repurchases of Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (126,366 ) Other financing activities (5,892 ) (12,312 ) 7,745 (46,365 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (47,770 ) 107,776 111,642 403,044 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,447 ) (19,953 ) (3,160 ) (37,959 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,987 ) 8,986 39,549 (209,831 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 257,578 206,454 199,042 425,271 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 238,591 $ 215,440 $ 238,591 $ 215,440





Colliers International Group Inc. Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2023 Revenues $ 619,265 $ 174,012 $ 143,926 $ 118,717 $ 112 $ 1,056,032 Adjusted EBITDA 68,610 7,572 15,816 55,164 (2,250 ) 144,912 Operating earnings (loss) 42,021 6,676 12,134 20,388 (10,320 ) 70,899 2022 Revenues $ 695,058 $ 164,198 $ 152,845 $ 96,070 $ 153 $ 1,108,324 Adjusted EBITDA 66,775 13,295 21,077 36,885 7,033 145,065 Operating earnings (loss) 59,945 6,098 17,451 19,515 (18,979 ) 84,030 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2023 Revenues $ 1,832,148 $ 491,201 $ 417,934 $ 358,323 $ 367 $ 3,099,973 Adjusted EBITDA 192,061 2,626 46,897 160,100 (5,069 ) 396,615 Operating earnings (loss) 121,342 (23,411 ) 36,727 61,599 (27,952 ) 168,305 2022 Revenues $ 2,077,467 $ 486,794 $ 414,829 $ 257,595 $ 397 $ 3,237,082 Adjusted EBITDA 249,414 32,581 50,839 92,885 2,120 427,839 Operating earnings (loss) (1) 202,360 (20,473 ) 43,234 55,886 (52,293 ) 228,714

Notes to Segmented Results

(1) Operating earnings (loss) include loss on disposal of certain operations, primarily in EMEA.