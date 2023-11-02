Haivision Extends Rental Services in North America with Strategic Partnerships for Broadcast Equipment Rentals

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced strategic rental partnerships with CP Communications, Flypack New York, RF Wireless Systems, and VidOvation, extending its coverage in North America to offer broadcasters easy and fast access to Haivision’s latest live video contribution technology.



An important milestone in Haivision’s continued global expansion, the latest products from the company’s award-winning portfolio of live video contribution solutions are now available for rent in North America, including its Haivision Pro, Air, and Rack mobile transmitters, and Haivision Makito encoders and decoders. With flexible, custom rental packages that include equipment, access to cloud and global connectivity services, all backed by 24/7 local support, customers can capture critical live moments with complete confidence.

“We are thrilled to work with our rental partners to make our solutions more convenient and accessible across North America,” said Colin Coyle, Senior Vice President of Sales, Haivision. “With readily available and extensive verified product inventory, deep domain expertise, and excellent customer support, our partners are perfectly positioned to ensure successful live productions, large or small, anywhere in North America.”

“CP Communications specializes in providing high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to entertainment, corporate, and sports producers,” said Aaron Segarra, Vice President of Sales, CP Communications. “Across our diverse range of clients and in an even wider range of environments, it’s clear that Haivision solutions perform under pressure. Our clients have come to rely on and often specifically request Haivision solutions for their secure, reliable, and low latency, video transport over unpredictable networks.”

“At Flypack, we consistently rely on Haivision mobile video transmission solutions for multi-camera live event productions around the globe,” said David Schwartz, President, Flypack New York Inc. “The right partnership is essential to achieving the highest standards when supporting and producing events for our clients. Haivision truly is a best-in-class partner.”

“As Canada's leader in live wireless broadcast rental and integration services, working with Haivision is a perfect fit. We strive to provide our clients with the most reliable, robust solutions and this partnership will allow us to continue doing just that," said Ben Boriss Vice President, RF Wireless Systems. "We are beyond excited to provide our customers access to Haivision’s fantastic products and solutions, enabling us to continue to innovate, and develop creative methods to help our clients tell their stories."

“VidOvation continues to support the rental needs of our at-home and live production customers with video transport and streaming technology from Haivision,” said Jim Jachetta, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, VidOvation. “Our customers appreciate the depth of this experience, and that they’re not just getting gear from us, they’re getting 24/7 technical support, the know-how, and professional level consultations on simplifying their live production workflows.”

To find out more about Haivision’s rental services, visit: https://www.haivision.com/products/video-transmitters-mobile-encoders/haivision-rentals/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

